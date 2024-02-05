Vivek Dahiya reacts to being addressed as ‘Divyanka Tripathi's husband’

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi have long been celebrated as one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. While Divyanka Tripathi's significant success may overshadow Vivek Dahiya's achievements for some, he has also built his reputation through hard work and talent, continuing to carve out his path in the industry.

In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Vivek Dahiya shared what it is like to be addressed as ‘Divyanka Tripathi’s husband’. He revealed that he and his wife Divyanka had a significant discussion before getting married, where they talked about how he would manage Divyanka's widespread popularity and various aspects of their life together.

Vivek Dahiya on being compared to Divyanka

He assured Divyanka’s parents that he would never compare himself to her. He stated, “The day you all start thinking I’m Divyanka’s husband and that my identity is limited to that, is the day when I will not have any control over my emotions. But as long as you treat me with respect, I’ll never let this come in our relationship. This was the pledge that I took."

Further in the interview, Vivek revealed that he often shares his feelings of dejection with Divyanka. Talking about her understanding nature, he said, “I’m only human, and as the years went by and I started working, I began to feel that it’s about time that I establish my own identity. However, there are occasions when I do feel a little dejected, and I usually speak to Divyanka about this.”

Vivek, renowned for his roles in hit shows like Veera, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kawach, and Qayamat Ki Raat, shared that he realized the importance of establishing his own identity in the industry over time, even though he found it to be a challenging process.

About Divyanka and Vivek's relationship

Vivek and Divyanka initially crossed paths on the set of the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, leading to them starting a relationship. They tied the knot on July 8, 2016. Divyanka made her TV debut in 2006 with Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, while Vivek secured his first lead role in Yeh Hai Aashiqui in 2013. The couple achieved success by winning the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 in 2017.

