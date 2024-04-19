Just a few hours back, we received the information about Divyanka Tripathi's accident through Vivek Dahiya's Instagram handle. According to this, she has broken her two forearm bones.

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi bond over their shared love for bike riding, strengthening their relationship through common interests. It is evident that mutual hobbies can enhance a partnership.

Despite facing an injury, we have faith that she will overcome it with resilience, much like she did after her previous ligament tear surgery.

This article highlights her adventurous spirit and dedication to biking, showcasing her as a strong and determined individual.

5 posts that prove Divyanka Tripathi’s love for motorcycles

Divyanka Tripathi beams with joy, buys new motorbike:

Throwback to the day when Divyanka posted a video of herself riding her new bike. The actress expressed her joy by penning down her experience, as she wrote, "I've been beaming with happiness the last few days, and the reason is this new baby I gifted myself! There's nothing as thrilling as dreaming big and achieving it too. #MyNewBike #BikerGirl."

She seemed peaceful, enjoying the weather as she took her first ride on her bike on the streets of Mumbai. It was the first time when her fans saw her sporty side, and soon her comment section flooded with fans' appreciation. One of the users wrote, "Awesome feeling, the wind, freedom, and peace within you."

Divyanka breaks the stereotypes:

In another social media update, the actress from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein posted a series of stylish photos. She was seen wearing a chic brown leather jacket paired with a black t-shirt tucked into light blue jeans.

Completing her outfit were camel-colored boots that perfectly matched her overall look. To add to her biker vibe, Divyanka accessorized with black sunglasses as she struck a pose next to her motorcycle.

The pictures were accompanied by a small caption with profound meaning; she wrote, "Man! I feel like a woman!" With this, she breaks the stereotype that bike riding is only a man's game.

As soon as the pictures surfaced on Instagram, her co-actor from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Shireen Mirza commented, "Joining the gang next time in Safari."

This is how Divyanka Tripathi spends her Sunday:

Through another reel, the Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actress shares how she spends her Sundays. In the reel, she is headed towards the biker's cafe, freely riding on her bike, for the perfect Sunday brunch with her husband, Vivek.

Through her video, it can be understood that the actress is finding her peace while riding a bike. Along with the reel, she posted a caption, "Sunday morning bike ride to a biker's café... I've become a bike addict. How about you?" Through this caption, she expressed her growing inclination towards riding bikes. Responding to her reel, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant wrote, "What a coincidence, let's plan something soon!" On the same reel, one of the fans commented, "Miles of smiles – your bike ride radiates joy."

Setting couple goals:

Divyanka and Vivek have a strong passion for bike riding, which they often indulge in together. They enjoy exploring the outdoors on adventurous rides.

Divyanka recently posted a series of photos dressed in a black leather jacket, black top, tights, and brown boots, while Vivek opted for a black polo t-shirt, sky-blue regular-fit jeans, and sports shoes. With their helmets on, the Nach Baliye 8 champions were prepared to make a statement.

Tripathi captioned this post, “Ride together! Stay together! #RiderCouple.” Unlike other couples, this duo loves to experience the thrill which brings sparks in their relationship.

One of the users commented, “I love u both. Ur're my favorite couple.”

That’s a woman on the bike:

In this social media post, Divyanka is confidently riding her bike in a magenta-pink suit as she steps out of her garage, exuding a powerful aura. Her husband, Vivek, bids her farewell with a tender kiss on the forehead before she heads out. She challenges norms by wearing pink formal attire while her husband remains at home as she goes for her interview.

Captioning that reel she wrote, “Pink panther mode on!”

In the video she said, “Maine kabhi nahi socha tha ki main bike pr interview dene jaungi (I’ve never thought that I might go for an interview riding my bike).”

Soon her comment section was filled with her fans appreciating her for this bold move, as one of the users wrote, “Super woman,” and the other one commented, “Brave girl.”

Divyanka Tripathi’s health update

Vivek Dahiaya provided an update today regarding Divyanka's injury from last night. He mentioned that she is currently recovering after falling from a height and breaking both her forearm bones, requiring immediate surgery.

“We appreciate all the love and prayers being bestowed upon us. It means a lot. To all our fans and media friends, thank you for the immense love and concern.

While Divyanka is in pain but only to recover from it hereon we would love for her to do so in the privacy of her home and family. Much Love- VD.”

With this note by Vivek Dahiya, Divyanka’s fans' took a breath of relief.

Pinkvilla wishes you a speedy recovery of Divyanka Tripathi.

