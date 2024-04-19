Vivek Dahiya postpones his live session due to Divyanka Tripathi’s accident; ‘She’s in safe hands’

Vivek Dahiya made a shocking announcement about Divyanka Tripathi's health on his Instagram handle. Read here for more details!

By Khyati Bhatnagar
Updated on Apr 19, 2024  |  11:11 AM IST |  821
PC: Vivek Dahiya's Instagram
PC: Vivek Dahiya's Instagram

Vivek Dahiya, popularly recognized for his stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where he essayed the role of Abhishek Singh, tied the knot with the lead actress of the show, Divyanka Tripathi, in 2016 in Bhopal. 

The couple has always been in the limelight, setting relationship goals. Just a few hours ago, Vivek’s team made a shocking announcement through his Instagram, disclosing about Divyanka’s accident. 

Vivek Dahiya’s shocking announcement about Divyanka’s accident

Taking it to his Instagram handle, Vivek Dahiya’s team announced that Divyanka Tripathi had met with an unfortunate accident and apologized to his fans for postponing his live session till further notice, which was scheduled for tomorrow. 

Further describing the situation, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant’s team wrote, “We’re sorry to announce that Vivek’s live session scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed till further notice. Divyanka had an accident few hours back and now under medical care. Vivek is with her as she recovers.” 

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor’s team expressed their gratitude towards fans, as the note read, “We thank you for your understanding and support. And join us in wishing Divyanka a speedy recovery. Vivek is eager to reconnect with all of you soon. - Team Vivek.”

PC: Vivek Dahiya's Instagram

Update on Divyanka Tripathi’s situation

As mentioned about Divyanka Tripathi’s accident, Vivek’s team shared an update about it in his next Instagram story. They shared a picture of Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actress’s hand X-ray, accompanied by a note that described, “Divyanka mam has broken two bones on her arm and will undergo a surgery tomorrow. She’s in safe hands as updated.”

PC: Vivek Dahiya's Instagram

More about Vivek and Divyanka 

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi first met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien, and the rest is history. Their outstanding companionship has always inspired their fans. Previously, through a post, Divyanka expressed her gratitude towards her husband for his unwavering support when she underwent two ligament tear surgeries last year.

On the professional front, Divyanka has been a part of many television shows, including Yeh Hai Mohabbatien and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. She won the Nach Baliye 8 alongside her husband and later participated in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Currently, she is shooting for her latest television show, Adrishyam- The Invisible Heroes.

Pinkvilla wishes for Divyanka’s speedy recovery!

Credits: Vivek Dahiya's Instagram
Latest Articles