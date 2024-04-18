Aly Goni gained popularity during his stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. Even though he's a well-known personality in the entertainment industry, he's currently taking a break from appearing on TV. A few hours ago, Aly took to his Twitter handle to share his thoughts on the cloud seeding incident in Dubai.

Aly Goni's thought-provoking tweet on cloud seeding

Taking it to his X (Twitter) handle, Aly expressed his concern about interfering with nature. He shared his views on the situation in Dubai and tweeted, “Kudrat ke saath khelna theek nahi.. #Cloudseeding #Dubairains. (It is not right to play with nature).”

Dubai recently faced an unusual weather event, receiving a whopping 25 cm (10 inches) of rain in just one day. That's as much rain as the city usually gets in almost two years. It's the heaviest rainfall that Dubai has seen in 75 years, according to the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology. The heavy rain caused chaos as major roads got flooded, flights at Dubai International Airport were disrupted, and homes were waterlogged.

As soon as Aly tweeted, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their concern about the current situation in Dubai. One user wrote, "Ek dam sahi bol rahe ho ali bhai (You are absolutely right, Ali brother)." Another user contradicted Aly Goni's views and commented, "No no this was not cloud seeding."

Rahul Vaidya's Dubai Dilemma

Earlier, singer Rahul Vaidya traveled from Dubai to Kolkata for a show this morning. However, his journey was marked by distressing moments in Dubai, where the weather worsened throughout the day before he flew to the City of Joy. The singer shared a series of pictures and videos on his social media handles.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's love story

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni became strong friends during their time on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, which grew stronger over time. Despite dating rumors, they consistently denied any romantic involvement.

However, their journey took an unexpected turn during Bigg Boss 14. Aly had a wildcard entry into the show when Jasmin was going through a challenging period. As they spent more time together in the Bigg Boss house, they realized that they had mutual feelings. What initially started as a friendship gradually turned into a genuine romantic relationship right before the eyes of the viewers.

More about Aly Goni

Aly Goni started his entertainment career with MTV Splitsvilla 5. The following year, he stepped into acting with a supporting role in Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Since then, Aly has graced several shows, such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and Naagin 3 earning appreciation from viewers.

