Rithvik Dhanjani is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry and gained fame for his role as Arun Digvijay in the TV series Pavitra Rishta.

The actor recently shared a heartwarming video on his mother’s birthday with a heartfelt caption. The video melted the hearts of the netizens.

Rithvik Dhanjani shares a heartwarming birthday video for her mother

The Pavitra Rishta actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a delightful video capturing precious moments with his mom. From her adventurous airplane travels to serene yoga sessions, the clip offered glimpses into their cherished bond. In a particularly heart-melting moment, Rithvik was seen planting a kiss on his mother's cheek in the clip.

Accompanying the video was a heartfelt caption, where Rithvik expressed his love and gratitude for her mother. He wrote in the caption, “तू मेरी जान है, तू मेरे प्राण है, माँ, एक तू ही मेरा भ्रमहाण है। Happy birthday mumma. (You are my life, you are my soul, Mother, you alone are my everything).”

Rithvik Dhanjani celebrates his mother’s birthday

In a series of Instagram stories, Rithvik continued the celebration, sharing moments of his mom cutting a cake. Adding a touch of humor, he wrote, "Find someone who looks at you like Papa looks at this cake." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

As soon as Rithvik Dhanjani uploaded the video, his friends and fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. One user wrote, “Happy Birthday Mumma Dhanjani. May Bappa bless you with good health and happiness.” Another user commented, “Many Many Happy Returns Of The Day To your Mom!! God bless!”

About Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik Dhanjani started his acting journey with the TV series Bandini and rose to fame with his portrayal of Arun Digvijay Kirloskar in Pavitra Rishta. Beyond these roles, he worked in several television shows including Bairi Piya, Tere Liye, and Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. He made his film debut with Jo Hum Chahein, where he portrayed the character Akash.

Furthermore, he showcased his versatility by participating in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye, and Dare 2 Dance. Not only limited to acting, but he also showcased his hosting talent in shows such as India’s Best Dramebaaz, India’s Raw Star, and Super Dancer.

ALSO READ: PICS: Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh shares precious family moments from wedding day; says ‘my pillars’