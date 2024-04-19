Prince Narula, popularly known for his stint in Bigg Boss 9, is often called the king of reality shows, due to his victory in back-to-back four reality shows. He has been receiving affection from his fans ever since. Apart from being active on social media, Prince owns his personal music label. Recently, he opened up about his love story with Yuvika Chaudhary as he made several revelations.

Prince Narula talks about his relationship with Yuvika Chaudhary

When Bharti Singh asked Prince Narula about his meeting with Yuvika Chaudhary in Salman Khan’s biggest controversial show, Bigg Boss 9, addressing it he said, “Mujhe lagta hai ki ek sahi insaan mil jaye, sahi time pe shadi kar leni chahiye (In my opinion when you find a right person in your life, you should get married on the right time).” Further, Bharti appreciated Yuvika saying, “Badi pyaari hai (She is so adorable).”

In his reply, Limbachiyaa said that his name would take up a lot of space if he added his wife’s name to his. Adding to this, the Kapil Sharma Show actor said, “Aur mujhe keh chuka hai passport pe naam to change karwa apna (And you have asked me to change my name on passport).”

Referring to Prince’s love for his wife, Singh said, “Ki yune apne aap ko mujhe de diya, main tujhe de diya hai (You have given yourself to me, and I’ve given myself to you).”

When Haarsh asks Splitsvilla 8’s winner about his instant decision to be in a relationship, he says, “Bhai instant nahi tha, matlb maine do sal chase kiya tha (It was not instant I’ve chased her for two years).”

Bharti Singh asks Prince Narula about his wife

When Bharti asked Prince about how is Yuvika as a wife, in his reply Prince said, “Yuvi biwi bahut hi beautiful hai (Yuvika as a wife is very beautiful).” He further expressed that she mixed up very well in his Punjabi family because she herself is a Jaat, and has the same blood running in her veins.

Further talking about his equation with his wife, Prince said, “Koi bhi relationship aisa nhi hota ki bikul perfect ho, hum bhi usi couple ki trha hai jo ladte bhi hai, par utna hi pyaar bhi karte hai (No relationship is perfect! We are also like other couples who fight a lot but love each other even more).”

The Roadies X2 winner also mentioned how his wife is involved in his life and often she gives her opinion on what she feels is right. Further, he mentioned, “I’ve seen many couples who look fine from the outside but are terrible in their relationships.”

More about Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula

Yuvika Chaudhary is popularly known for her stint in Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie Om Shanti Om. She has also done many movies including Summer 2007, Toh Baat Pakki. Later she participated with her husband Prince Narula in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, where they emerged as winners.

Prince, being the king of victory, has emerged as the winner in reality shows like Bigg Boss 9, MTV Roadies X2, and Splitsvilla 8.

