Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXCLUSIVE: Abeer Singh CONFIRMS exiting show; Shambhavi Singh likely to exit too

The new generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is shooting in Mahabaleshwar and soon the story of the fourth generation will hit the TV screens. While the fans are excited about the new story in the show unfolding, they will witness a few of their favorite characters bidding adieu to the show. While the media reports suggested the Goenka family being retained, Pinkvilla has now information about Abeer Singh and Shambhavi Singh's apparent exits from the show. The duo plays Kairav Goenka and Muskaan Goenka respectively.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Swati Chitnis who plays the character of Mimi in the show will exit from the show.

Abeer Singh confirms exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Abeer Singh who plays the character of Kairav Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, opened up on his exit from the show and said, "Well, yes, I am not going to be a part of the show post-leap. It was a mutual decision as I won't really fit into the shoes of a 60-year-old man and thus it was amicably decided that I will be exiting the show."

When asked about the character Kairav Goenka post-leap, Abeer added, "Honestly, I don't know what exactly they will show. As far as I've heard, they might give a twist that Kairav and Muskan have relocated abroad. However, I am not sure about the same."

Have a look at Abeer Singh's post from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets:

Abeer Singh on happy playing the character of Kairav Goenka

Abeer who played Pranali Rathod's brother in the show said, "I entered the show after a small leap. The character earlier was very soft and submissive. However, I got to play the same very different as post-Leap, Kairav was an angry young man, who gradually mellowed down and fell in love with Muskan. It was a fine graph and I enjoyed playing the character. I am thankful to the makers and the audiences for all the love."

Will Muskan Goenka aka Shambhavi Singh be retained in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post-leap?

When asked about the same Shambhavi who played Jay Soni's sister in the show, exclusively said, "Honestly, I'm yet to get a confirmation. But if Abeer is exiting, there are chances that my character will also exit the show."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Swati Chitnis on exiting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; 'I'm glad that my last scene was with Pranali'