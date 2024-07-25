Shivangi Joshi, known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a talented actress and has a loyal fanbase too. She was last seen in the TV series, Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka alongside Kushal Tandon. The actress recently joined Pinkvilla for the segment, Behind the Success and discussed her career, achievements, and relationships with co-actors.

During the interaction, Shivangi also reflected on her feelings when she received her first paycheck.

Shivangi Joshi recalls the time when she received her first paycheck

When asked about the moment she felt truly successful, Shivangi Joshi shared, “Toh jab mera first cheque aaya tha tab mere liye uss time vo dedh lakh rupay bahut zyada amount thi or mera shayad 3 mahine ka cheque tha. (When I received my first paycheck, at that time, one and a half lakh rupees was a huge amount for me, and it was probably for three months' worth of salary.)”

She added, “Toh uss din na mujhe laga ki mere paas kitne saare paise hai. Mai kitni ameer hu. Ab mai kya karu toh I was so happy uss din maine mummy, papa, my siblings, mere dadu ke liye maine kaha aaj mai sabko shopping karaungi. (That day, I felt like I had so much money. I felt so rich. I was so happy that I decided I would take my mom, dad, siblings, and grandpa shopping that day.)”

Reflecting on that special day, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress said, “Toh uss din mujhe laga ki maine kuch toh kiya hai matlab my family was so happy, mai sabko shopping kara rahi hu. Vo din mere liye bahut special tha. (That day, I felt like I had achieved something because my family was so happy, and I was taking everyone shopping. It was a very special day for me.)”

About Shivangi Joshi’s professional life:

Shivangi Joshi became popular with her role as Naira in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, one of the longest-running TV show. She starred in the show for six years, winning the hearts of audiences with her talent.

Shivangi had a brief stint in Balika Vadhu 2 and also participated in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, marking her debut in reality TV. She later appeared in the web series Jab We Matched, a four-episode romance drama. Additionally, Shivangi made a cameo in Ektaa Kapoor's show Bekaboo.

