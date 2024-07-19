Shivangi Joshi is one of the most talented and stylish actresses in the television world. The actress never fails to impress fans with her fashion choices. She was last seen in the TV series, Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. Recently, Shivangi shared a series of pictures in an elegant lehenga.

Shivangi Joshi radiates elegance in a lehenga set

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame took to her Instagram handle and posted a bunch of photos in an orange lehenga set. The actress dazzled in a stunning orange floral lehenga, adorned with silver zardozi and intricate pearl and sequin detailing. The vibrant hue, combined with the elaborate embroidery, makes this look stand out.

Shivangi complemented her look with golden kundan drop earrings embellished with pearls and beads. Her hair was styled in soft curls, and she chose a minimal makeup approach with nude pink lipstick, a touch of blush, eyeliner, mascara, and brown eyeshadow.

As soon as Shivangi Joshi uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment box with compliments. One fan even wrote, “@therealkushaltandon Bhai ek comment toh Banta hai (Bro, a comment is a must.)” Another fan commented, “Girll is always surprising us by her stunning looks.”

Recently, Shivangi Joshi made headlines due to the dating rumors involving Kushal Tandon. Responding to the speculation, she took to Instagram to express her frustration over how her recent interview comments were misinterpreted.

She clarified that she had only stated that rumors are a common aspect of public life. However, she was disappointed by how some individuals edited and distorted her words, causing a misunderstanding.

More about Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry became popular for her role as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her portrayal of the character made her a household name and received her a substantial fan following.

Alongside Mohsin Khan, her on-screen chemistry was a hit with audiences. After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi appeared in various shows, including Balika Vadhu 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, Bekaboo, and Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

