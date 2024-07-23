Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been keeping the viewers hooked to their TV screens with its twists and turns. Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla have been receiving widespread praise for their performance in the show.

Rohit, who plays Armaan Poddar, recently teased an upcoming romantic scene between his character and Samridhii's Abhira.

Rohit Purohit tease fans with a romantic scene in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Rohit Purohit took to his Instagram handle and shared a sneak peek of a romantic scene from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai set. In the heartwarming video, Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla, who portray Abhira, are seen sharing a warm hug.

Accompanying the post with a caption, he wrote, “Sneak peak. Shhhhh… #yehrishtakyakehlatahai #yrkkh #abhimaan.”

Speaking about their look, Samridhii was seen wearing a beautiful shimmering pink dress with puffed sleeves and a flared silhouette. She styled her hair loose and complemented the look with flawless makeup. Meanwhile, Rohit was seen wearing a navy blue three-piece suit.

As soon as Rohit Purohit uploaded the video on his social media handle, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their excitement and happiness. A fan wrote, “Wow!!! Thank you so much for this we were sad when you both are sad…“ Another fan commented, “Most captivating and magical onscreen couple.”

More about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, the show has previously featured stars such as Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Pranali Rathod, and Harshad Chopda. The current cast includes Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as the fourth-generation leads.

About the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The current storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai centers on Rohit Poddar's re-entry into the show. Actor Romit Raaj has taken over the role from Shivam Khajuria.

Recently, Rohit regained consciousness and reunited with his family, but he became enraged upon seeing Armaan and refused to speak to him. Armaan, along with others, suspects that Rohit is aware of his past affair with Ruhi.

When Armaan asked Rohit to listen to his side of the story, Rohit angrily revealed that he was the family's stepson, shocking everyone.

