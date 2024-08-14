Hina Khan is bravely fighting stage 3 breast cancer with strength, resilience, and positivity. Despite the challenges, she is staying hopeful and finding comfort in her faith and divine blessings. The actress recently shared her decision to create a wig from her own hair to provide comfort during this tough time.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame took to her Instagram handle and shared a video showcasing her new wig, which features a cap and shows her wearing it.

Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “The moment I was diagnosed, I knew I’d lose my hair, I chose to cut it off on my own terms while it was still healthy, long, and vibrant. I decided to make a wig of my OWN hair that would bring me comfort during this challenging time. And I must say it was an empowering decision, and I’m so proud of it.”

Hina expressed how wearing the wig feels like a reunion with her lost hair, providing comfort and a sense of normalcy. She thanked her fans for their overwhelming support and positivity, sharing how much their love means to her.

She also addressed her followers, saying, “For all the brave women going through similar struggles, if you resonate with my decision, I suggest you try the same. It will make things a bit easier and help you feel at home.”

Advertisement

Expressing gratitude, “It is so overwhelming to see a stranger’s eyes welling up in concern when they wish me a speedy recovery. I am just blown away with the positivity you guys send me.”

As soon as Hina Khan uploaded the video, celebrities like Nakuul Mehta, Gauahar Khan, Drashti Dhami, Jankee Parekh, Shubhaavi Choksey, and more reacted to the post.

Fans flooded the comment section with well wishes and admiration. A fan wrote, “You are truly an inspiration to all..God always bless you.” Another fan commented, “Lots and lots of prayers, love and strength! You are an epitome of inspiration.”

Hina Khan rose to fame with her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Her diverse career includes roles in Naagin 5, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and films such as Hacked, Lines, Smartphone, Unlock, and Wishlist.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, August 14: Anupama and Anuj seek blessings at temple; Sagar asks Meenu to stay away