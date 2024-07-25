In the television world, women protagonists hold a special place and build stories that relate to millions of women. Shows like Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, and Bhagya Lakshmi have won the hearts of audiences with their strong female leads. However, the influence of these characters on young female viewers is a topic of discussion. Are these protagonists truly inspiring, or do they set unrealistic expectations?

The impact of female protagonists on young girls

Over the past few years, television shows have seen a lot of improvement. While some content remains regressive, many recent shows address social issues such as the neglect of the girl child and the importance of women having the freedom to pursue their careers and life goals.

The basic theme in many daily soaps still revolves around family drama. Take an example of the hit show Anupamaa,

Anupamaa's journey from a self-sacrificing housewife to an independent woman who pursues her passion for dance and education is a powerful narrative. She spends the episodes cringing at criticism from her mother-in-law and trying to please her by learning to cook and clean. However, Anupamaa is never allowed to fully rebel, and unfortunately, that seems to please the audience.

Unlike other serials where an empowered woman is just another 'wife' or 'mother' constantly saving the family from various crises, Anupamaa depicts a woman reclaiming her authority and independence from a life she had devoted to her husband and children.

The double standard of working women in TV shows

In several television shows, a working woman often has to work extra hard to gain her family's approval and balance her responsibilities towards her husband, in-laws, and children, or else she may be seen as overly ambitious. Despite being a career woman, she must not neglect her family duties, as she is expected to uphold traditional values.

Meanwhile, men are typically portrayed as either mama's boys who avoid questioning family elders or as dominant figures who 'tame' and 'domesticate' their partners.

Why can’t we have working women protagonists without it being a big deal and a main focus of the story?



Inspiring yet unrealistic

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin features Sai, a young and ambitious medical student who challenges societal norms and pursues her dreams despite many obstacles. This portrayal encourages young viewers to strive for a balanced life.

After a leap, Sai’s daughter Savi dreams of becoming an IAS officer but, in a dramatic twist, marries her professor. Sadly, she loses him and ends up teaching at a school. Doesn’t this portrayal set unrealistic expectations for young viewers?

The intense love stories in Kundali Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai set unrealistic standards for young viewers. The characters of Preeta and Abhira can lead to unrealistic expectations about love and relationships, causing dissatisfaction in real life.

Characters like Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya and Lakshmi in Bhagya Lakshmi are shown as epitomes of sacrifice and patience, often tolerating hardships for the sake of their families. This can lead young viewers to believe that suffering is a woman’s duty.

Including actors of different body types and skin tones, rather than just fair-skinned and slim ones, would create positive role models for youth and make the on-screen world more realistic.

The way women are portrayed in TV serials affects young female viewers, showing both sides. To make a positive impact, makers should show women who are strong but also vulnerable, independent yet connected, and ambitious but realistic. The realistic approach can help young viewers build a more balanced and empowering sense of self.

Conclusion

Viewers should think before watching a piece of content. Parents, teachers, and media can help young women understand the difference between TV portrayals and real-life expectations. By encouraging a thoughtful approach, young viewers can be inspired by these characters while keeping a realistic view of their own lives and goals.

In conclusion, women protagonists in TV serials are both inspiring and unrealistic, giving valuable lessons and cautionary tales. By promoting balanced and diverse representations of women, the television industry can continue to be a powerful influence, shaping young minds in a positive and empowering way.

It is important to understand how young female viewers perceive and are influenced by female protagonists on TV, taking into both the positive and negative aspects.

