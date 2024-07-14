Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla are enjoying immense praise and love for their roles in one of the longest-running TV serials. The actors often share behind-the-scenes pictures and videos. Recently, Rohit, who plays the role of Armaan Poddar, shared a behind-the-scenes video, teasing fans with glimpses of upcoming twists and turns in the show.

Rohit Purohit tease fans with a BTS video from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai set

Rohit Purohit took to his Instagram handle and shared a fun-filled yet beautiful behind-the-scenes video featuring Samridhii Shukla and other cast and crew of the show. He teased fans about an upcoming episode, hinting at a pivotal moment.

Accompanying the post with a caption, he wrote, “You can’t miss tomorrow’s episode…Abhira finally proposes Armaan. Here’s the behind-the-scenes fun, hope you’ll enjoy this one as much as we all did while shooting it.”

In the video, Rohit humorously refers to Samridhii as a beauty and another crew member as a beast. The clip captures the shooting of a romantic scene between their characters, Abhira and Armaan, with the crew guiding them through the process.

As soon as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor uploaded the video, Samridhii commented, “Always capturing BTS!” Garvita Sadhwani, another pivotal actress on the show, reacted with laughter emojis.

Fan reactions

Fans flooded the comments section and expressed their joy and excitement. A fan wrote, “Can't wait for tomorrow's episode. This looks so wonderful. #AbhiMaan keep rocking.” Another fan commented, “Thank you..omg no one gives this type of BTS..ufffff.”

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, the show has featured stars like Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Pranali Rathod, and Harshad Chopda. Currently, it stars Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as the fourth-generation leads.

Currently, the storyline focuses on Armaan trying to win back Abhira's trust. His efforts are slowly paying off as Abhira's heart begins to melt.

