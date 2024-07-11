Samridhii Shukla, known for her role as Abhira in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has won over audiences with her performance. Besides her acting talent, she is also a skilled voice-over artist, lending her voice to several projects.

But her talent isn’t limited to that; her incredible sense of style always impresses fashion enthusiasts. She recently dropped a bunch of pictures in a black outfit on her social media handle.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla slays in a black outfit

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in a stunning black outfit. The actress looked beautiful in a black trendy corset-style crop top paired with black shorts. She accessorized her look with just a green emerald ring.

She completed her look with black pointed-toe boots featuring block heels. Her hair was styled sleek, and her makeup was subtle, featuring smoky eyes, the perfect shade of red lipstick, eyeliner, and nude eyeshadow.

Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Step by step, day by day.”

As soon as Samridhii Shukla uploaded the pictures on her social media handle, celebrities like Gaurav Sharma, Vineet Raina, and Shruti Rawat were quick to react, while fans flooded the comments section with compliments for her look. A fan wrote, “Shukla ji just raising the temp high.” Another fan commented, “Queen slaying with her killer look.”

In her professional journey, the actress started her career as a voice-over artist at just eleven, contributing her voice to beloved cartoon series such as Doraemon, Little Singham, Chhota Bheem Aur Krishna, The Powerpuff Girls, and others. Recently, Samridhii dubbed for the role of Eloise Bridgerton in the Hindi adaptation of Bridgerton Season 3, originally portrayed by Claudia Jessie.

Samridhii Shukla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Samridhii portrays the role of Abhira Sharma in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, introduced into the storyline after the leap involving Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's characters. She plays the role of Akshara and Abhinav's daughter.

