EXCLUSIVE: Swati Chitnis on exiting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; 'I'm glad that my last scene was with Pranali'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for the fourth-generation leap. As reported by the media, the Goenka family will continue to be a part of the show while the Birla family might exit. However, Pinkvilla has learned that Swati Chitnis who plays the head of the Goenka family will not be a part of the show post leap. Pinkvilla got in touch with actress Swati Chitnis and asked her thoughts on shooting for the last episode.

Swati Chitnis aka Mimi from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on shooting the last scene with Pranali Rathod

A few of Birla's family members along with Swati Chitnis shot for their last episode yesterday on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Pinkvilla has also learned that generation three pair Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will be shooting their last probably tomorrow (31st October 2023). We at Pinkvilla got in touch with Swati Chitnis and asked her about her thoughts on shooting for the last episode.

She said, "It was quite an emotional moment for me. I've been associated with the show for seven long years. It had to be emotional, however, I tried to not express my emotions that much (laughs). I am so glad to have my last scene with Akshu (Pranali Rathod). It was just me and Pranali in the scene and it came out beautifully. Pranali is a darling. She is like my real granddaughter. I adore her a lot."

Have a look at the glimpse from Swati Chitnis's last day from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Swati Chitnis on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai being a smooth-sailing journey

The actress said, "I'm very grateful to Rajan Shahi for all the love that I've received so far. He called me right before I was heading for my last scene. He appreciated my work and stated that the team would miss me. It was such a beautiful gesture. It has been seven unforgettable years of my life."

Swati Chitnis on not being retained for the fourth generation

She said, "Well, isn't it too much for a Dadi to be in the show for so long? (laughs). Initially, the character was so important. It was always about Dadi, Karthik, and Naira. I feel the character has been quite utilized on the show. As they say, every good thing comes to an end, one should accept it and move on. However, it hasn't sunk yet that I'm no longer a part of the show. I have no qualms and have the highest regard for the makers of the show."

The fourth generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will have Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami playing the lead roles.

