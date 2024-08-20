Mohsin Khan, widely recognized for his role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, continues to captivate audiences with his acting skills. Recently featured as the fourth guest on Pinkvilla’s Behind The Success segment, the actor opened up about his early days in the industry.

In a candid interview, Mohsin shared a unique story about his first-ever audition. He revealed that he did his first mock shoot with Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor for a movie titled Always Kabhi Kabhi, produced by Red Chillies.

Mohsin recalled, “Ek film thi, it was a movie called Always Kabhi Kabhi. Red Chillies banare the. Uske liye shortlist kia tha, toh mera pehla audition, mock shoot tha aur first mock shoot in my life I did with Shraddha Kapoor. She was supposed to do that film, pehle.”

(There was a movie called Always Kabhi Kabhi that Red Chillies was producing. I was shortlisted for it, so my first audition and mock shoot ever was for that film, and my first mock shoot in my life was with Shraddha Kapoor. She was originally supposed to do that film.)

He further added, “Toh humne mockshoot kia tha, photoshoot wagera kia tha uska. Toh readings hoti thi, Roshan Abbas director karte the. Woh and then 2-3 mahine hue the phir mujhe pata chala ki nai hua hai.. I think Shraddha Kapoor unhe yaad bhi nai hoga vo toh bahut purana ho gaya hai.”

(So we did a mock shoot, had a photoshoot, and all for it. There were readings, too; Roshan Abbas was the director. Then, after 2-3 months, it didn't happen. I think Shraddha Kapoor might not even remember it, and it’s very old now.)

Mohsin Khan initially gained recognition for his role in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. However, his portrayal of Kartik Goenka in the popular TV series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai made him a star. His performance from 2016 to 2021 brought him immense success. Mohsin also starred in the web series Jab Mila Tu alongside Eisha Singh and has appeared in several music videos.

