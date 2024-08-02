Mohsin Khan, known for his role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has received immense appreciation for her stint in Rajan Shahi’s show alongside Shivangi Joshi. Their on-screen chemistry won the hearts of the audience. The actor has recently showered praise on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer, Rajan Shahi, the producer of the show.

Mohsin took to his social media handle and shared an Instagram story in which he was seen enjoying the classic film Masoom, where he spotted a young Rajan Shahi as a child artist alongside Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai actor shared his excitement with his followers, posting, “Watching Masoom and suddenly see a familiar face. @rajanshahi543, Kya baat hai paaji. (Wow, what a thing sir).”

The story of the movie, Masoom revolves around a happy family that faces turmoil due to a major mistake made by one of its members.

Currently, Rajan Shahi is known for his role as the producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where the new cast members Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit came into the show after a leap in Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda story. Samridhii is portraying the daughter of Akshara and Abhinav. The current plot of the show revolves around the increasing distance between Abhira and Armaan.

Mohsin Khan is a popular actor with a big fan base. He has starred in many projects and always managed to impress his fans with his performance and fashion sense.

Mohsin became a household name for his role in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. However, it was his standout performance as Kartik Goenka in the hit TV series, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that made him an overnight star. His role in the show, which he played from 2016 to 2021, brought him widespread success.

Mohsin Khan also appeared in the web show Jab Mila Tu alongside Eisha Singh. Additionally, he has been featured in several music videos. On social media, Mohsin has a following of 4.3 million and maintains an active presence online.

