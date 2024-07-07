Pranali Rathod gained prominence with her role as Akshara Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress received praise for her performance in the TV series. Following her exit from the show, she is currently enjoying a well-deserved break.

Pranali recently shared a series of adorable pictures on social media where she was seen enjoying the weather.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pranali Rathod shares cute pictures

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress took to her Instagram handle to share a bunch of pictures where she was seen sitting in a car and enjoying the weather. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Mausam Mausam Tha Suhaana Bada Mausam Mausam.”

The actress looked beautiful in a white shirt and blue baggy jeans. She kept her hair open with an oh-so-glam yet minimalist makeup.

Pranali chose a natural makeup style featuring a glowing complexion and understated eyeshadow. Her softly blushed and highlighted cheeks complemented the overall appearance. However, her glossy pink lips were the highlight of the look.

As soon as Pranali Rathod uploaded the pictures on her social media handle, fans flooded the comment section and showered her with love and compliments. One fan wrote, “Automatically a smile came on my face after your post.” Another fan commented, “I know your name but I like your Akshara name Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata.”

Pranali Rathod in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Pranali Rathod joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the third-generation lead following Shivangi Joshi's exit. Rathod played the role of Akshara Goenka, the daughter of Naira and Kartik.

Pranali's on-screen chemistry with Harshad Chopda (Abhimanyu Birla) gained immense love from fans, with many rooting for them to be a couple in real life. Fans affectionately dubbed them 'AbhiRa' and 'HarShali'.

Since leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rathod has been enjoying her trips and quality time with family, among other pursuits.

