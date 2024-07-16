Hina Khan, best known for her role in the TV series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been battling with stage three breast cancer. The actress recently revealed her diagnosis, leaving fans and well-wishers shocked and concerned.

Ever since the diagnosis announcement, she has been actively sharing glimpses of her tough treatment. After posting a brave video of her wherein she is cutting her long hair off, Hina shared a picture of her treatment from the hospital.

Hina Khan’s heartfelt post

The Naagin fame took to her Instagram stories to share a post that read, “Just another day, Dua,” reflecting on the challenges she faces. In the post, the actress was seen on the hospital bed. She shared her ongoing treatment journey, showcasing moments of strength and vulnerability.

Most recently, Hina Khan shared a post wearing a wig while her team worked to hide her scar for her first work assignment after her first chemotherapy. Her treatment is going on and she has been battling with the pain.

On June 28, Hina Khan shared on social media that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Already undergoing treatment, she expressed her determination to overcome the disease. She requested respect and privacy and asked her fans to keep her in their prayers and love.

The actress has been sharing her journey on social media, inspiring her fans. She had to cut her hair before starting chemotherapy and posted a video on Instagram, showing her resilience.

Her mother was emotional seeing her chop off her locks. In another clip, she shared that she went for her first chemo session right after an award night.

More about Hina Khan

Hina Khan became popular with her iconic role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also appeared in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 hosted by Rohit Shetty and later participated in Bigg Boss 11.

Her other television shows include Naagin 5 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and she has been featured in films such as Hacked, Lines, Smartphone, Unlock, and Wishlist.

