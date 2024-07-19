Hina Khan is bravely fighting stage three breast cancer and sharing her journey with her fans. The actress has been open about her battle and frequently shares pictures and videos on social media. Hina recently shared a series of pictures maintaining a positive attitude towards her battle.

Hina Khan shares a heartfelt message as she battles breast cancer

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame took to her Instagram handle and posted a bunch of pictures with a heartfelt message. Wearing a white shirt dress with a belt, Hina accompanied the images with a heartfelt message: “Keep going hon. #HOPE.” The post expressed the challenges she’s facing with a resilient spirit.

In her latest stories, she shared a post that reads, “Smile even if your heart is dripping blood.” In another story, she was seen wearing chemo cold socks and wrote, “Life lately.”

A few days ago, Hina shared a story on social media where she prayed for relief from her pain. Recently, she also revealed that she's starting her first project since her cancer diagnosis. While she kept details about the assignment under wraps, she noted that her treatment is ongoing but doesn't require constant hospital visits.

As soon as Hina Khan uploaded the pictures, celebs and fans flooded the comment section and expressed their concern. Mouni Roy, Drashti Dhami, Rubina Dilaik, Anita Hassnandani, Rajiv Adatia and other celebs reacted to the post. A fan wrote, “Brave Hina as always.” Another fan commented, “U are the strongest person hina mam. your journey was fab.”

On June 28, Hina Khan announced on social media that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite undergoing treatment, she expressed her strong determination to overcome the disease. She requested respect and privacy during this challenging time and asked her fans to keep her in their prayers and thoughts.

More about Hina Khan

Hina Khan became a household name with her memorable role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has also made notable appearances in reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 with Rohit Shetty and Bigg Boss 11. Her television credits extend to Naagin 5 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and she has been featured in films such as Hacked, Lines, Smartphone, Unlock, and Wishlist.

