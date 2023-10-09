40 Stunning Zendaya’s Hairstyles to Steal the Limelight

In Hollywood, Zendaya Coleman stands out as the ultimate beauty chameleon. Whether she's rocking sleek, straight locks embracing voluminous curls, Zendaya's hairstyles have one thing in common—they are always breathtakingly stunning. The American actress and singer fearlessly experiments with extensions and wigs, leaving us intrigued about the captivating mystery of her natural hair. She is noted for her wild, curly hair texture and is a master of metamorphosis, which reflects her proud enthusiasm for exploring with varied styles. So, whether you're a hair aficionado seeking ideas or simply a “Z-swagger,” prepare to be enchanted by the enthralling world of Zendaya's haircuts as we roll on this hair-popping journey.

Secret Behind Zendaya Curly Hair Routine

Behind Zendaya's consistently flawless hair lies a well-curated arsenal of hair care products. She has a painstakingly constructed hair care regimen that maintains her tresses moisturized, shiny, and shaped. She discussed some of her haircare necessities in a candied interview. She washes her hair every third day with the luxurious CHI Argan Oil Plus Moringa Oil Shampoo and gently detangles her strands using a wide-tooth comb. To keep those edges looking flawless, she turns to Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Edge Control Smoother. To maintain her fabulous curls, she relies on the magical combination of Miss Jessie’s Multi-Cultural Curls Styling Lotion and CHI Finishing Pomade. The multi-talented beauty chameleon has graciously shared her coveted 5-step process for achieving those mesmerizing Zendaya curls on her YouTube channel.

While she effortlessly slays various looks, Zendaya's bob cut seems to be a recurring favorite in her repertoire. Zendaya has been dazzling us with her bob styles for quite some time, each iteration more captivating than the last. Her recent appearance at the Louis Vuitton menswear show in June showcased her sporting a wavy, mid-length bob that left the fashion world abuzz with admiration.

40 Glamorus Zendaya’s Hairstyles, from Long Locks to Bob And Everything in Between

1. Rounded Bob

A "rounded bob," often associated with Zendaya's bob haircut styles, is a sleek and stylish variation of the classic bob hairstyle. It typically has a uniform length all the way around, with the ends of the hair forming a gentle curve or arc, hence the "rounded" descriptor.

2. Low Ponytail with Side Part

A "Low Pony with Side Part," often reminiscent of the elegant 60s ponytail look and occasionally sported by Zendaya with her signature brown hair, is a classic and timeless hairstyle.

3. Textured Chignon

A "Textured Chignon," often associated with Zendaya's versatile brown hairstyle, is an elegant and sophisticated updo hairstyle. This style is characterized by its intricate texture, which adds depth and dimension to the chignon—a classic bun at the nape of the neck.

4. Red Carpet Cornrows

Advertisement

"Red Carpet Cornrows," famously worn by Zendaya with braids at the premiere of her movie Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, is a striking and unique hairstyle choice for glamorous events.

5. Zendaya Box Braids

"Box Braids" is a distinctive and captivating hairstyle Zendaya sported at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards 2020 in Santa Monica. This hairstyle is achieved by sectioning the hair into small, square-shaped portions and braiding artificial or natural hair extensions into each segment.

6. Barbie Curls

Zendaya, with her curly hair, made a notable appearance at the Teen Choice Awards in 2017 at the Galen Center. It's an elegant and amusing hairstyle inspired by the spiraling tresses of the iconic Barbie doll.

7. Zendaya High Ponytail

This style features the hair pulled back and secured into a sleek and elevated ponytail, usually positioned high on the head. One memorable instance of Zendaya sporting the "High Ponytail" was when she was announced as an ambassador for CoverGirl.

8. Sleek Top Knot

The "Sleek Top Knot" is a modern and polished hairstyle that Zendaya, known for her ever-evolving and sophisticated hairstyles, chose for the 90th Annual Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in 2018. The hairstyle involves gathering the hair smoothly and tightly into a bun positioned at the crown of the head.

9. Zendaya Pixie Cut

Zendaya wore this eye-catching hairstyle for the 57th Grammy Awards, proving her mettle as a fashion star.

10. Blonde Curly Hair

"Blonde Curly Hair," as seen on Zendaya, refers to a striking and captivating hairstyle that combines the natural beauty of Zendaya's curly hair with the addition of blonde color.

11. Messy Ponytail with Bangs

The "Messy Ponytail with Bangs," often characterized by its casual and effortless appearance, is a charming hairstyle that has rocked with Zendaya's messy hair.

12. Wavy Lob

Zendaya's choice to opt for a “Wavy Lob” at the Kids' Choice Awards in 2016, highlighted her fashion-forward sensibilities and her ability to make a bold style statement with short hair.

Advertisement

13. Soft waves with Mid-part

This hairstyle, often associated with Zendaya's long hair, is a timeless and elegant choice that exudes sophistication and grace. Zendaya embraced this classic and polished look for an event hosted by HBO in Los Angeles in 2016.

14. Low Bun with Finger Wave

The low bun in the "Low Bun with Finger Wave'' serves as the foundation. Start by gathering the hair at the nape of the neck and securing it into a neat and polished bun. Using a crimping machine, create elegant finger waves on the crown section of the hair by gently clamping and releasing small sections in a consistent pattern. It is an iconic and appealing Hollywood hairstyle with origins in the golden age.

15. Zendaya Finger Wave

“Finger Waves” refer to a hairstyle famously embraced by Zendaya, characterized by sleek, sculpted waves that lie close to the scalp and are meticulously created using the fingers.

16. Bob Cut with Bangs

The "Bob Cut with Bangs" is a classic and versatile hairstyle that Zendaya has effortlessly embraced with a sleek and well-defined bob haircut with curtain bangs, creating a chic and timeless look. Zendaya Bangs can be styled in various ways, from blunt and straight across the forehead to side-swept for a more relaxed look.

17. Long Wavy Hairstyle

“Long Wavy Hairstyles”, like the one Zendaya often wears, embrace these natural loose waves, allowing them to shine and create an effortlessly beautiful look.

18. Sleek Pulled Back

Zendaya's hair at the Euphoria FYC Party in 2022 is a striking and modern choice that combines the elegance of a smooth, sleek finish with the boldness of hair pulled back tightly and neatly.

19. Messy High Bun

The "Messy High Bun," a hairstyle often associated with Zendaya's versatile range of styles, is a carefree and chic choice that embraces a relaxed, tousled appearance while maintaining a sense of sophistication.

20. Zendaya Auburn Blonde Hue

Advertisement

The "Auburn Blonde Hue," as seen on Zendaya's blonde hair, is a captivating and unique hair color that blends into her natural hair color with the elements of auburn and blonde tones.

21. Sleek Bun with Mid Part

Zendaya's big hair is tied up in a sleek bun with mid-partition that combines the elegance of an elegant, pulled-back bun with a precise middle part. The sleek bun, gathered at the back of the head, creates a clean and polished appearance.

22. Curly Ginger Bob

Zendaya's bob hair, typically characterized by its clean lines and precise length, becomes a canvas for the Curly Ginger Bob. In this hairstyle, her hair is cut into a bob but maintains its natural curl and texture.

23. Half-up Ponytail Hairstyle

It entails taking a segment of hair from the top part of the head and fastening it into a ponytail while letting the rest of the hair free flow. It is a popular half-up red carpet hairstyle among celebrities due to its ability to strike a balance between sophistication and a relaxed, carefree vibe.

24. Zendaya's Mullet Shag

Zendaya's Mullet Shag made a striking and unforgettable appearance at the Grammy Awards 2016, leaving everyone shocked and in awe.

25. Comb out Curls

It is a hairstyling technique that involves taking naturally curly or wavy hair, like Zendaya's frizzy hair at times, and using a wide-tooth comb or fingers to separate and loosen the curls.

26. Cornrow Braids with Bun

In this hairstyle, Zendaya's cornrow braids are created by sectioned into rows or braids that are closely woven to the scalp, creating intricate patterns. The cornrows are then gathered and secured into a bun, often positioned high on the head or at the nape of the neck.

27. Short Vintage Waves

"Short Vintage Waves" is a classic and elegant hairstyle characterized by its gently undulating waves. Zendaya, with her signature wavy hair, showcased this timeless style at the Big Screen Achievement Awards held at the Omnia Nightclub in spring 2023, emphasizing her fashion-forward sensibilities and ability to infuse vintage charm into modern fashion.

Advertisement

28. Cherry Red Blonde Hair

In this style, Zendaya's blonde hair is transformed into a vivid cherry red hue for an after-party event in 2019.

29. Pixie Bob with Long-layered Bangs

In this style, the hair is typically cut short at the sides and back, creating the signature blonde pixie bob shape.

30. Lola Bunny Ponytail Hairstyle

Zendaya ponytail is a glamorous and iconic look that channels the classic elegance of a high, sleek ponytail. Zendaya's decision to opt for the “Lola Bunny Ponytail” at the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy exemplifies her fashion-forward sensibilities and ability to make a statement with elegance and flair.

31. Sleek And Straight

Zendaya straight hair can be adapted for various occasions, from casual outings to red-carpet events. Her hair is typically ironed or flat-ironed to create a sleek and glossy finish.

32. Peek-a-Boo Highlights

"Peek-a-Boo Highlights" is a hairstyling technique that often involves strategically placed and subtly colored highlights, a style Zendaya experimented with in 2014, marking the beginning of her many bold hair color choices.

33. The Wet Look

Zendaya opted for this striking style at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2018, held at the Tate Modern in London. In the Wet Look, Zendaya's hair is meticulously styled to appear as if it is wet or saturated with product despite being dry to the touch.

34. Zendaya Bowl Cut

This style involves a blunt and even haircut that frames the head in a manner reminiscent of a bowl, hence the name "Bowl Cut."

Advertisement

35. Platinum Blonde Hue

This Zendaya blonde haircut is an eye-catching and high-impact hair color. Platinum blonde hair stands out by its ultra-light, nearly white color, which provides a striking and dramatic appeal.

36. 80s Afro Hairstyle

Zendaya's Afro curls are set apart by their lush and defined shape, which pays honor to the passion of the 1980s while adding her modern spin.

37. Euphoria Inspired Hairstyle

The "Euphoria Inspired Hairstyles" often incorporate elements of retro fashion and beauty, such as the auburn updo Zendaya wore. At the show's season two premiere, she donned a glamorous auburn updo, offering a striking departure from the character Rue's signature look.

38. Zendaya Knotless Braids

Knotless braids are a modern variation of traditional box braids where the braids start without the traditional knot at the base, creating a more seamless and natural look. Zendaya wore these braids at the CFDA Awards, where she was honored as "Fashion Icon of the Year."

39. Voluminous Blowout

In the “Voluminous Blowout”, hair is typically blow-dried and styled to create maximum volume and body. Zendaya's “Voluminous Blowout” produced a striking and dramatic overall effect when paired with a crafted hot pink gown for her feature film, Spiderman.

40. Choppy Bob

In 2016, Zendaya made bobs a mainstay in her style repertoire, taking them to the next level with jagged fringe and messy waves. In this hairstyle, the bob is cut with an edgy, uneven finish, choppy bangs and a textured appearance.

Conclusion

With her as our muse, we're reminded that the world of Zendaya hairstyles is full of endless possibilities, and the only limit is your imagination. Whether you're looking to rock a chic bob, experiment with vibrant colors, or celebrate your natural curls, take a cue from Zendaya and let your hair be your canvas. So go ahead, express yourself, and shine like the star you are!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 51 Messy Hairstyle Ideas You Must Try for a Trendy Makeover

21 Sandra Bullock Hairstyles: A Spotlight to Her Iconic Looks

30 Stunning Halle Berry Hairstyles: Decoding the Timeless Elegance