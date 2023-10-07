31+ Best Halsey Hairstyles that Will Never Go out of Style

Known for her energetic sound and edgy sense of style, Halsey has become a true icon of self-expression. While her music continues to win the hearts of fans worldwide, her bold and audacious hairstyles have also made waves in the world of beauty and fashion. Whether she's showing off her beautiful natural hair or wearing colorful or vibrant extensions, her hair has been catching attention every time she walks down the red carpet. From bold and edgy to soft and romantic, Halsey's hairstyles have left an unforgettable mark on the industry. Here, we have rounded out some iconic hairstyles this singer has flaunted over the years. From bold and vibrant shades to blunt cuts, these Halsey-approved hairdos push the boundaries of experimentation with stunning creativity. Scroll down to recreate these timeless hairstyles for an outstanding look.

Explore 31+ Amazing Halsey Hairstyles to Stay Stylish Forever

Halsey Short Hair Style Ideas for a Bold And Edgy Look

1. Halsey Pixie Cut

This singer loves to try new and edgy hairstyles, and this version of super short hairstyle is equally bold and chic. It features closely cropped hair, typically with longer bangs or a textured top to elevate the style. Halsey has rocked this look, and it's perfect for those who want a low-maintenance yet daring appearance. The Pixie style accentuates facial features, especially on brown hair, and adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit.

2. Tousled Wet Look

A slicked-back style is perfect to carry in both formal and informal events. Make sure to apply a hair product to create a wet appearance. A hair gel or spray will add texture and volume to your locks through gentle tousling or scrunching. It's an ideal hairstyle for those wanting a trendy look. This hairstyle will best complement dark hair.

3. Halsey Curly Hair Updo

The pineapple hairstyle is a go-to during your bad hair days. But with a hint of twist, you can easily make your ugly locks look glamorous. We love it when celebrities like Halsey wear this style at fancy events. This is a stylish choice when heading out for a casual dinner or planning brunch scenes. You can also try a sleek top knot for a more formal look.

4. Asymmetrical Bob

The Asymmetrical Bob is a unique twist on the classic bob hairstyle. In this hairstyle, one side of the bob is shorter than the other, creating an edgy appearance. This style offers a bold and trendy look while still maintaining the elegance of a traditional bob. Halsey has rocked this kind of short hairdo, which makes it a perfect choice for those who want a chic and daring haircut. Opt for a platinum blonde hair color for an outstanding effect.

5. Halsey Pink Hair Chignon

This classic updo is an elegant and playful twist to the traditional bun style. To try this hairstyle, gather the hair at the back of the head, twist it into a bun or knot, and secure it with pins or accessories. You can keep it messy or neat and polished according to the event. Halsey's twist on this style includes her gorgeous pastel pink hair that looks light and fluffy. This look suits those who want a balance between sophistication and a pop of vibrant color in their hairstyle.

6. Old Hollywood Style

In this hairstyle, Halsey might have tried to take inspo from Marilyn Monroe's iconic look. With a beautiful brunette hair color and retro charmed curls, her hairdo is sure to exude sophistication and vintage charm. Smooth, voluminous waves or curls, often worn with a deep side part, are perfect for special occasions to capture the timeless allure of Hollywood's glamorous past.

7. Halsey Blonde Hair with French Twist

Adorn your tresses with a beret, and you can pull off a hairstyle like Halsey. Her blonde shade looks stunning, but you can choose a hair color that matches your complexion and hair type. This is an excellent choice for those heading for formal events who want a refined, neat, and polished appearance.

8. Messy Rainbow Feathered Style

Muted rainbow colors are usually tricky to flaunt, but Halsey pulls it off effortlessly. Instead of vibrant, you should also go for a darker, more subdued rainbow look if you want to sport a playful and unconventional style but with a sophisticated appearance. A rainbow of colorful highlights or streaks adds a pop of color and a touch of whimsy to your hair, making you stand out from the rest.

9. Halsey Blue Hair with Wispy Bangs

We've never been so tempted to have blue hair, especially paired with light, wispy bangs. It's a combination we didn't realize could look this awesome. This look is bold and edgy, and the unique twist with the wispy bangs frames her face delicately. It's a unique style for those who want to make a statement with their hair.

10. Spiky Texture

Spiky texture is an audacious hairstyle for short hair. Halsey has embraced this bold style to add a touch of rebellion to her look. It's perfect for those who want to make a fierce and cheeky statement with their hair. This hairdo works particularly well with short hair for an extra bold effect.

11. Soft Mullet

A soft mullet is a hairstyle that combines the classic mullet with a softer and more modern touch. With shorter sides and tops, this hairstyle features longer, more flowing layers at the back for a unique and trendy look. The Soft Mullet is perfect for those who want to experiment with a hybrid hairstyle that blends vintage fantastic with contemporary flair.

12. Clean Painted Buzz Cut

Halsey took the boldness of a buzz cut to the next level with this offbeat hairstyle. She kept the hair extremely short, like a shave, to create a unique, clean, and smooth appearance. Halsey has embraced this daring look and has added an artistic touch, making it stand out. It's a bold choice for those who want an ultra-short and minimalist haircut.

13. Choppy Bowl Cut

Halsey was rocking the choppy bowl cut before it became popular again. This edgy twist on the classic haircut is something only Halsey can genuinely pull off. It's similar to a traditional bowl cut but with a more modern and disheveled twist. Halsey has rocked this hairstyle, giving it a unique and fashionable flair. The Choppy Bowl Cut is perfect for those who want a low-maintenance yet bold and stylish haircut that adds a touch of attitude to their appearance.

14. Front Braided Affair with Bowl Cut

We've never witnessed braided tendrils quite like these. Halsey, once again, shows how they can make any trend uniquely their own. This Halsey curly hairstyle features a unique combo of braids and bowl cuts for added texture and style. This unconventional and edgy hairstyle is perfect for people who love to stand out. It's an all-in-one choice for a bold and artistic hairdo that merges classic and contemporary elements.

15. Inverted Bob with Tousled Bangs

This Halsey style combines an inverted bob haircut with bangs to create an edgy yet playful appearance. Halsey has rocked this trendy hairstyle, which is perfect for those seeking a modern and slightly undone look with a touch of sophistication. It's a versatile choice that can be adapted to different hair textures and facial features.

Halsey Long Hair Style Ideas for a Soft And Feminine Makeover

16. Halsey Box Braids

Divide your hair into square sections and make braids from the roots to the ends for a distinctive and neat appearance. This stylish look inspired by Halsey can vary in length and thickness according to your preference. This aesthetic and clean hairstyle can be worn in many ways.

17. Rainbow Roots

We all know Halsey’s adoration towards new and unusual hairdos. And we can’t thank her enough for this one. In this hairstyle, the roots of the hair are dyed in a rainbow of bright and vivid colors. Halsey has sported this eye-catching style, which adds a playful and artistic twist to their hair. It's a unique and attention-grabbing choice for anyone.

18. Middle Parted And Straight

Halsey has donned this classic hairstyle, known for its clean, chic, and elegant appearance. From casual to formal, you can style this hairdo in many ways. Plus, it complements a wide range of face shapes and hair textures. This hairstyle's simplicity adds a touch of sophistication to any look.

19. Meddled Long Ponytail Curls

This Halsey hairstyle strikes a perfect balance between edgy and soft vibes. Keep some hair strands loose to add texture and movement to long hair gathered into a ponytail. It's an excellent choice for those who want a comfortable and stylish hairstyle for casual and formal occasions. The meddled curls bring a touch of carefree charm to the classic ponytail.

20. Halsey Cornrows

Halsey's Cornrows have a distinctive and fashionable look that can be braided into neat and intricate patterns. This kind of hairstyle requires very minimal maintenance. You can accessorize and adorn it with beads, shells, or any other element for a more bohemian appearance.

21. Platinum Low Ponytail Look

This stylish low ponytail looks chic and elegant, perfect for formal and casual events. You can pair it up with a blingy dress and dazzling golden accessories. In this style, Halsey's hair is typically dyed into a beautiful platinum shade, which makes it suitable for formal events or everyday wear. The platinum color adds a modern twist, giving it a bold and fashionable edge.

22. Galactic Glitter Hair

Halsey's pink hair looks wholly stunning and fairy-like, and those gorgeous locks inspire this hairstyle. Channel your inner diva with long, glitter-infused hair. Add metallic or holographic glitter to your locks for a sparkling and dazzling effect.

23. Punk-inspired Long Mohawk

Prepare to flaunt an edgy and unique look by styling your long hair into a Mohawk. Don’t forget to use styling products to create spikes and texture. This hairstyle is perfect for an unruly and edgy style. It's a statement-making hairstyle that will turn heads towards you, no matter where you go. However, this style is perfect for more relaxed and informal events.

24. Twisted Fairy Tale Braids

This magical hairstyle takes traditional braids to a whole new level. Add a dash of twists with knots, and unique patterns into your long hair to create a whimsical and fairytale-inspired appearance. It's like adding a touch of enchantment to your locks

Halsey Haircut Ideas for a Dramatic Transformation

25. Asymmetric Undercut Bob

Gear up for a super stylish and offbeat look with this hairdo that combines the classic elegance of a bob with the twist of an undercut. Halsey has flaunted this look many times. You can also opt for a distinctive combo with your face shape. It's an excellent choice for those who want to balance sophistication and edginess in their haircut.

26. Faux Hawk with Vivid Colors

Opt for a daring faux hawk haircut and dye your hair in vivid, unconventional colors like neon pink or electric blue for a striking punk-inspired look. This spunky Halsey haircut adds a dramatic and rebellious edge to your appearance. This is a perfect head-turning choice for those who want to stand out with a striking and vivid hairstyle.

27. Halsey's Signature Pixie with a Twist

Emulate Halsey's iconic pixie cut, but add your twist by incorporating unique hair accessories, like metallic hairpins or feathers, for an added flair of creativity and uniqueness. You can also accompany it with a simple headband for a minimal formal look to appear clean and polished.

28. Halsey Buzz Cut

This ultra-short haircut is all about creating a minimalistic and bold look. Halsey has rocked this daring hairstyle, and it is perfect for those looking for a simple and low-maintenance appeal. This hairstyle calls for a dramatic transformation.

29. Mullet with Undercut

Combine the retro mullet style with a modern undercut to embrace vintage cool and contemporary edge. For a more dramatic transformation, you can opt for a one-sided shaved head by giving a twist of long layers to another side of your scalp.

30. Half-and-Half hair with Vibrant Split Colors

Divide your hair into two halves, with one side featuring a bold, vibrant color like electric green and the other side in a contrasting shade like fiery orange. This unique two-tone style is sure to turn heads and make a statement.

31. Clean Shaved Head

We all know that Halsey's hair mostly features offbeat styles that are dramatic and unique. Halsey has embraced this clean-shaven look as this hairstyle requires little maintenance but makes a bold and unforgettable impact.

32. Razored Pixie with Geometric Designs

Opt for an ultra-short razored pixie cut, and take it to the next level by adding intricate geometric designs or patterns shaved into the sides and back for a truly modern and artistic look.

Conclusion

Halsey's hairdo was pretty basic, but that doesn't mean it wasn't beautiful. In a world where trends come and go, Halsey's hairstyles have proven timeless and eternally captivating. From short pixie cuts to long flowing locks and from vibrant colors to classic shades, her hair choices have inspired many fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. This awesome list of Halsey-inspired hairstyles not only shows how she can easily switch up her hair looks but also tells us that a hairstyle looks even better when it has a bit of your personality in it. With such unique hairstyle ideas, it's pretty clear that she's more than just a music star. Her haircuts show that she's not afraid to be creative and unique, and they remind us that being confident in yourself is essential to flaunting any hairdo.

