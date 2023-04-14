30 Stunning Hairstyles And Haircuts for Oval Faces

Let’s be clear, women with oval face shapes are acknowledged for their sharp features and flawless facial outlines. From cute bangs to layers to an old and classic pixie cut- any haircut can go well with such fine face symmetry. However, if you're having trouble choosing from a bunch of haircuts for oval faces, then we have narrowed down the list of best options for you below. These incredible hairdos will not only complement your pronounced jawline but also contour your facial features like a pro. So, get ready to spice things up with a fresh and flaunting haircut and amp up the game of your tresses without a lot of fuss.

Best Haircuts for Oval Face

1. Shoulder-Length Wavy Hair

A shoulder-length haircut frames an oval face shape really well and gives the freedom to play up with your mane. From tying your locks into a bun to a simple ponytail, with this length, you can try multiple hairdos. Straight, wavy, or curly hair textures are suited for this hairstyle. Keep the layers soft and downward to highlight your prominent jawline.

2. Straight Bob

A sleek and short bob haircut is truly vogue-ish. This kind of haircut will work like icing on your chubby cheeks and accentuate your overall facial structure. Plus, it makes your hair manageable. Don’t forget to add a set of bangs in the front and let it outline your natural features.

3. Choppy Layers

Medium-length layers or even shorter layers are amongst some of the most perfect haircuts for oval faces that define the face shape while bringing a fresh dimension to your appearance. Plus, when you curl or straighten the layers it comes out insta-worthy while crafting a distinctive style of your own. Throw in curtain bangs or flicks to bring a touch of improved definition to your face.

4. Classic Pixie

With a pixie cut, you have the flexibility to either go for a little extra or can abide by a smooth style to accent the roundness and definition of your oval-shaped face. As oval faces can carry off almost any hairstyle, adding bangs to your pixie cut should not be a concern.

5. One-Sided Undercut

Go offbeat with this trending asymmetric haircut and mark a bold look with your chic and sophisticated edges. This cut will define your angular features and its daring and audacious layers crisp up your contours. Don’t hesitate to experiment with the color and length of this best haircut for oval face to match your personal style.

6. Thick Lob

A layered lob haircut or classic straight lob looks great on people who have been struggling with fine or thin hair. You can even personalize the length according to your preference. With this haircut, you can expect abundant volume and bounce to your hair.

7. Bardot Curtain Bangs Haircut

This traditional way to draw special attention to your facial features can never go wrong. With bangs on both sides, followed by beautiful loose waves will catch many eyes as soon as you leave the salon. This haircut for oval face will perfectly go with traditional attires, formals, or even casuals. If you have heavy cheeks, opt for thick curtain bangs to trim down the bulkiness.

8. Short Wavy Shag Haircut

This is yet another great haircut for women with thin hair strands or less density. Because this hairdo heavily relies on layers, it can bring a decent amount of volume to your hair. Additionally, you can also play around with wispy bangs to complete the style.

Trending Oval Face Shape Hairstyles

9. 90’s Bow Style

Bring the classic traditional hairstyle back into the trend with this super smart bow wrap-up. This can be your favorite hairstyle on bad hair days as it gives a decent structure at the back and make every lock appear carefree and delicate. From tight curly patterns to messy waves, this one-accessory-hairstyle adds up a fun accent to any hair texture while bringing richness to your overall look.

10. Medium Layered Hairstyle with Bangs

Bangs with ponytails are made to depict super sophisticated vibes. If you have thin hair, tie up a high ponytail and go with chunky earrings to enhance the framing of your face. But if you have thick hair, go for a low one as the density of thick hair can steal attention from your face. To make it more vibrant, you can affix colorful rubber bands or bobby pins, or quirky clip-ons can also be placed for a more offbeat look. Middle, side, or front- bangs can also be settled according to your preference.

11. Inverted Bob

Soft, light, and delicate layers that come with an inverted bob hairstyle speak sophistication like nothing else. They are edgy and bold and can astonishingly modify the way you look. From delicate and soft layers to daring and brave cuts- choose the style as per your personality and let it speak about your tough persona. One of the greatest benefits of such an oval-face haircut is simplified care. Just throw in some simple accessories and you are sorted to flaunt your mane game in no time!

12. French Bob

Boost the volume and depth of your face with this one of the decent short haircuts for oval faces. One of the best things about this hairstyle is that it's fuss-free and makes the manes easy to manage because of the shorter length. So, you can easily make something up without spending too much effort or time styling it. Being amazingly versatile, all this haircut requires are some accessories to make stylish appearances.

Flattering Hairstyles for Oval Faces

13. Big Loose Curls with Side-Parted Bob

This is a blissful hairstyle for women with an oval-shaped face. With a decent framing of your face, it can do wonders for your overall appearance. You can simply curl it up for a casual look, or straighten it for a more formal style. Highlights can also be done in this hairstyle for a complete transformation.

14. Waves with Fancy Side Clipping

If you have shoulder-length locks, don’t tie them up and let the open curves define your face structure. For this hairstyle, all you have to do is buy a fancy hairpin that goes well with your dress-up and fix it right on the front top. Rest, you can either curl up or go with silky straight manes to frame your oval-shaped face.

15. Low Claw-Clip Bun

Claw clips have recently gained much limelight in the hair styling industry. And why not? These are comfortable, quick, and flexible to use and provide a new dimension to the face. For a casual look, just twist up your hair and fix it with a big-fat claw clip. Pull some strings of flicks to give it a clean girl look.

16. Traditional One-Sided Braid

This is one of the best and most convenient hairstyles for oval-shaped faces during the months of summer. Not only it protects your hair but it also adds a retro-chic look to your dress-up. To complement a fun bohemian flair, pull out some flicks and keep the knots of the braids loose. Secure the side with bobby pins and you are all set with a soft feminine look.

17. French Braids

For a younger and sassy touch, giving a clean slate to different types of French braids is a great option. This is extremely trending amongst youngsters or teenagers but if you twist it up a notch, then this hairstyle can also be carried with professional or traditional outfits.

18. Front Criss-Cross

This fun, playful, and carefree hairstyle looks best on people with naturally curly or wavy hair. To achieve this hairstyle for an oval face, tightly curl your hair and then run your fingers between them starting from the ends and working your way up. Now, pull out some strings from the front and interlace them with small sections of the hair till the back. Secure it with vibrant bobby pins and set the hair with spray to keep everything in place for a long time.

19. High Bob with Front Flicks

If you have a broad forehead, this hairstyle can do wonders on the structure of your face by finely covering your front and shifting the focus to your cheeks and jawline. Messily tie up a high bun and pull out some short flicks for a flattering uber-cool style.

20. Clip on Barrettes

For any kind of decent and fashionable touch, clipping some barrettes here and there is always a good idea to create a great hairstyle for oval face shapes. Plus, you will find multiple designs ranging from fun and cool to cute and decent out in the market. This accessory is very much in trend these days and gives your hair a completely new look in just a few seconds. Play up with different hues for a brightened and lively hairstyle. Go for the tones of gold or silver if you are heading out for a fancy night-time event. You can also pair it up with satin scarves to amplify the look.

Cute Hairstyles for Oval Faces

21. Sleek Side-Bun Hairstyle

This is a marvelous hairstyle for women with high volume or unmanageable frizz. Such hairstyles will illuminate the cuts of your cheeks and make a statement with any kind of dressing. Just straighten your hair a bit before trying them into a bob and don’t forget to twirl flicks from both sides to boost the structure of your face shape properly.

22. Low-Ponytail Headband

Bandanas or headbands are a fantastic way to ace your styling game without investing much time or effort. For this hairstyle, all you need to do medium-length tresses along with a fancily printed or plain satin bandana. Tie up your hair in a clean ponytail and let the bandeau on the top enhance your look.

23. Sleek Twosome Knots

Steep some real cuteness to your looks with this adorable two-bun hairstyle for an oval face. Well, this hairdo is made for sleek, thin hair and appears super flattering on oval face shapes. Set your hair with a hairspray or gel for a modern and more polished touch.

24. Adorable Half Bob Hairstyle

Have fun with this gorgeous and attractive half-bob hairstyle as it is super easy to make and can complement any hair texture. Straighten your manes if you want a professional look or go with sexy waves if you want a daily casual appearance. Plus, if you want to bring dramatic attention to your face, put out some locks for cascading waves in the front as well.

25. Waterfall Braids

This pretty and adorable waterfall braids hairstyle is quite easy to do. Plus, it looks perfect for spring or summer events while uplifting your features. Add cute clips or accessories to make them look neat and even cuter. Go for straight hair while doing this hairdo to achieve a decent balance.

26. The Pigtail

We can never underestimate this conventional pigtail hairstyle for oval-shaped faces! It's become super popular because it's chill and laid-back. Additionally, you can opt for diverse looks with it without a lot of work.

27. Bandana with Side-Swept Partition

Do you have a knack for a tomboyish look? Side-partition your hair and wrap a dramatic crown around your head. If you want a delicate look, wispy front fringes can do wonders like nothing else.

28. Dual Swept Back Twists

Gear up to give a new style to your curvy locks, traditional braids, or Senegalese curls with a printed bandana. Just tie a quirky bandana at the front and add a flair of panache to your hairstyle.

29. Volume on Top

To keep your big curly hair in place, you can use a folded bandana tied above your forehead. This won’t take more than 2 minutes, and it looks cool too! Pair it up with funky outfits and slay your 90s-inspired look with elegance and style. This is one of the trendiest oval face-shape hairstyles that will add the necessary bounce to your thin hair.

30. Ballerina Bun

A huge shout-out to all those short hair girls out there! Look stylish with this one simple accessory. Tie a long handkerchief or bandana around a small bun on top of your head, and it'll give you a flowy and fashionable ballerina feel.

Conclusion

Now that we have sought out a list of the best haircuts for oval faces, all you have to do is determine the shape of your face and experiment on your manes every day to look amazing. Before you get started, here are some key considerations that you should bear in mind to look your best. If you have fine hair, always go for short haircuts to add up the volume and enhance the structure of your oval face shape whereas, if your tresses are long, opt for face-framing cuts to boost your features. However, short hair is more likely to get rough and frizzy especially if you have curly hair. If that’s the case with your manes, get frequent haircuts or trimming to tame dryness or roughness.

