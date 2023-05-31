45 Mesmerizing Perm Hairstyles to Make You Steal the Spotlight

It's intriguing how certain hairdo trends find their way back into the limelight, and perms hairstyles are no exception. Each passing year brings forth a fresh wave of hairstyles, and sometimes, it is accompanied by the revival of iconic classics. Considered the hottest hair trend in the 80s, the perm hairstyle's timeless appeal has made a remarkable comeback. If you're looking to transform your hair with a stylish and long-lasting texture, perms are a fantastic option. Whether you have straight, wavy, or curly hair, a perm can add volume, bounce, and definition to your locks, giving you a stunning and head-turning look.

Here we've curated an impressive collection of perm hairstyles that are sure to inspire and captivate you. From soft beachy waves to tight spiral curls, we have got you covered on almost everything. Scroll down to explore hair perm options that will suit every hair type and personal style and get ready to fall in love with a new and fabulous hair transformation!

What is Perm Hair?

Perm hair, short for permanent hair, refers to a hairstyling technique wherein the structure of the hair gets transformed by chemical alteration to create long-lasting curls or waves. It is achieved by using a combination of chemicals, typically a perming solution, to break down the natural bonds in the hair and reform them into a new shape. The process usually involves wrapping the hair around perm rods, applying the solution, and allowing it to set. Once the hair is rinsed and dried, the new curls or waves remain in place for an extended period, giving the hair a textured and voluminous look. Perm hair can be customized to achieve different curl sizes and styles, allowing individuals to transform their straight or naturally wavy hair into a more defined and consistent curl pattern.

What’s the Process of Perming Hair?

Perming hair is a chemical process that requires careful preparation and execution. Here's a general process that is highly followed by many hair experts and salons.

A consultation with a hair professional is a must before getting your hair permed. They can assess your hair type, and condition, and discuss your desired results to determine if a perm is suitable for you.

The process starts by washing your hair thoroughly with a clarifying shampoo to remove any product buildup or residue. The usage of conditioner is mostly skipped as it can interfere with the perming process.

Then, your hair will be divided into smaller sections using clips or hair ties. This helps with applying the perming solution and ensures even distribution.

A perm rod of the desired size is used to wrap a section of hair around it, starting from the ends toward the scalp. Then, your hair will be secured in place using perm papers or end wraps to prevent hair overlap.

Protective cream or lotion around the hairline and scalp is applied to shield the skin from the perming solution and minimize potential irritation.

A perming solution according to the manufacturer's instructions is prepped. It typically consists of a waving lotion and an activator. Then, the solution is applied to each perm rod, saturating the hair thoroughly from root to tip.

Allow the perming solution to process for the recommended amount of time. This duration varies based on the hair type and desired curl intensity.

After the processing time, the hair is rinsed with lukewarm water to remove the perming solution. Then, a neutralizer or neutralizing shampoo is applied to stop the perming process and re-establish the hair's pH balance.

Your hair will be rinsed thoroughly with water to remove any remaining chemicals. This step involves the usage of a moisturizing conditioner to nourish and hydrate the newly permed hair.

After perming, it's important to follow a gentle hair care routine. Avoid washing the hair for at least 48 hours to allow the curls to set. Use sulfate-free and curl-enhancing hair products to maintain the perm's longevity and promote healthy, hydrated curls.

Revamp Your Look with These 45 Gorgeous Perm Hairstyles

Stylish Perm Styles You Must Try

1. Mohawk Perm

Get ready for the ultimate hair makeover! Individually, a Mohawk is already an excellent and daring style to rock. But when you combine it with a root perm, it is certain to turn heads with its beautiful yet modern combination. This perm hairstyle creates a striking contrast that adds even more edge to your look.

2. Kinky Perms

Unleash your boldness with this permed hairstyle featuring a kinky curl pattern, perfect for divas seeking to make a statement, as it boasts abundant volume.

3. Loose Messy Vintage Permed Hair

Discover a hairstyle that will satisfy your passion for retro aesthetics. If you've been yearning for an iconic look that has the perfect combo of old-fashioned and contemporary vibes, this is the perfect hairdo for you. This playful hairstyle effortlessly adds abundant volume and dimension to your hair, particularly enhancing the locks of individuals with oblong face shapes.

4. Tousled Layered Curls

Love perms but find it challenging to upkeep the style? Fear not! The carefree and low-maintenance disheveled perm with its untamed, wavy tresses is the perfect hairdo for casual occasions. For a subtle enhancement to its aesthetic appeal, you can adorn this nonchalant hairstyle with delicate flowers.

5. Big Spiral Perm

Revitalize your dull hair with this stunning spiral perm that will add beautiful curls and dynamic texture from roots to tips. Enjoy a magnificent look that will leave you feeling fierce and fabulous!

6. Finely Defined Root Perm

Experience the ultimate sexiness with defined ringlet curls that naturally spring in all directions. Elevate your hair with a root perm, creating voluminous locks from the roots. Prepare to captivate hearts with irresistible bounce and volume that will leave anyone in awe.

7. Quirky Multi-textured Perm

Bid farewell to the 80s' meticulous curling techniques because the contemporary era celebrates the beauty of messy hair! Embrace the trend with a multi-textured perm, where various curling rods of different sizes craft effortlessly tousled and natural curls.

8. Laid-back Wavy Perm

Why limit yourself to tight curls with a perm? Opt for relaxed waves with a digital perm, where the waves shine when your hair is dry. Enjoy the perks of a perm without the long-term commitment of super curly hair!

9. Beachy Waves Perm

Replace the conventional notion of a perm with a stunning display of loose, beachy waves. This effortlessly relaxed and messy perm hairstyle radiates a charming and adorable vibe.

10. Enormous Perm

Let's embrace the boldness with this daring gigantic root perm. It may appear unconventional, but it guarantees you'll be the center of attention. While you might think twice (or a hundred times) before trying this blonde perm, rest assured that you'll make a memorable impression that sets you apart from the crowd.

11. Mermaid Perm

Embrace your inner sea siren with the mermaid perm, which features long, cascading waves reminiscent of mermaid tails. This enchanting style adds a touch of whimsy and fantasy to your look.

12. Geometric Perm

For a truly unique and offbeat style, try the geometric perm. This haircut combines angular cuts and carefully placed perms to create bold and edgy shapes, making a bold statement and turning heads wherever you go.

13. Textured Beach Waves Perm

This modern twist on the classic beach waves incorporates a perm to add texture and enhance natural waves. This adds up to a relaxed and effortless style with a beachy, carefree vibe.

14. Soft And Loose Curls

For a more romantic and feminine look, opt for soft and loose curls created through a perm. This modern perm hairstyle adds gentle waves that create a soft and glamorous appearance to your overall look.

15. Modern Shag Perm

The modern shag perm combines the trendy shag haircut with perm curls for a chic and edgy style.

16. Big Body Perm

If you desire voluminous and lively curls, a body perm is a perfect choice. Unlike tight spirals from a spiral perm, a body perm offers beautifully big curls that exude a natural and captivating charm, adding a touch of irresistible allure to your look.

17. Ringlet Curl Perm

Indulging in ringlet curls for a perm hairstyle is certainly worth exploring. These bouncy curls not only lend a springy quality to your hair but also infuse it with abundant volume.

Modern Perm Hairstyles to Enhance the Look of Your Tresses

18. Bushy Perm Bun

Ain’t nothing prettier than the messy high knots that are simply prepared by air-drying and brushing your manes? This will create a bushy effect on your perm, making them super fun and adorable.

19. Space Buns Permed Hairstyle

For a fashionable permed hairstyle this season, consider styling your hair in trendy space buns. You can also add face-framing ringlets to further enhance the chicness of this permed hairstyle.

20. Bandana Tied-up Perms

Achieve a chic permed hairstyle by adorning your hair with a stylish scarf. Tying up your permed locks with a scarf not only adds a trendy touch but also serves as a fashionable accessory that beautifully complements your curly hair.

21. Faux Undercut Permed Hairstyle

If you desire the edgy appeal of an undercut hairstyle but hesitate to make a permanent change, fear not! You can achieve a faux undercut hairdo on your permed locks. Simply divide two to three small sections on one side of your hair, twist each section, and securely tuck them in using bobby pins. This clever technique allows you to enjoy the stylish illusion of an undercut.

22. Vibrant Bobby Pin Hairstyle

If you don’t want a fussy time-consuming hairstyle, then enhance the radiance of your permed hair by strategically placing cool-toned bobby pins on each side, just above your temples. This simple technique makes up for a vibrant hairdo while allowing your curls to take center stage.

23. Half-up Pony Hairstyle

Experiment with a captivating half-up pony perm hairstyle by dividing your hair into two equal sections, top and bottom. Now, secure the top half in a high ponytail at the crown and fan it out for a bouncy voluminous texture.

24. Tiny Micro Braids Permed Hairstyle

Elevate your half-up permed hairstyle by incorporating delicate micro braids at the front, framing your face with flair. These twisted micro braids are quite easy to prep and add an extra touch of charm and style.

25. The Jewel Headband Hairstyle

If you want to rock a glamorous night-time event then infuse your perming hair with a stunning jeweled headband. This exquisite accessory acts as a literal crown, bestowing a regal and majestic allure upon you.

26. Sleek Bun Permed Updo

A classy and sleek bun is just what you need for your everyday look. Just gather your hair into a bun, allowing the ends to stick out naturally. Apply some gel to the roots for a polished look, and then delicately pull out a few face-framing locks. This combination creates a stylish contrast and can perfectly complement any outfit.

27. Upturned Ponytail Hairstyle

Elevate your style by tying your hair into an upward ponytail and securing it with a claw clip from below. This hairdo serves as the perfect crown, accentuating your look with its glorious curls and adding a touch of elegance.

28. Half Tie-up Wavy Perm Hairstyle

Elevate your permed hairstyle with ease by selecting a few strands from the front and securing them at the back with a lovely claw clip. This simple yet elegant technique instantly adds a touch of sophistication to your look with minimal effort.

Perms for Medium Length Hair

29. Mid-length Diffused Perm

The mid-length diffused perm is a perfect hairstyle for women who yearn for simple and sophisticated perms. This technique involves using a diffuser attachment to create soft, natural-looking curls that cascade beautifully around the shoulders.

30. Modish Boho Perms

Loose, messy boho trends are ruling the hair world these days. Minimally styled locks cascading in enchanting curls add up to a mesmerizing look.

31. Hot Root Perms

Hot root perms give a bouncy lift to the roots of the hair while creating soft curls or waves throughout the lengths. This hairdo affixes impressive natural-looking texture to the tresses from the roots to the tips.

32. Cold Root Perms

Opt for a cold root perm and a chic bob cut with straight-cut bangs. This combination will allow you to capture an effortlessly captivating style.

Best Perm Haircuts to Try for Playful Manes

33. Sizzling Perm Bob

With the ongoing trend of bob cuts, it's no wonder they make an appearance on this list. Hot perms give the illusion of loose waves when wet, transforming into defined curls as they dry. This short bob, styled with a hot perm and left damp, achieves a laid-back and effortlessly shaggy wavy look.

34. Multi-textured Perm Shaggy Bob

Prepare for a striking haircut idea! The short shag bob exudes effortless cuteness on its own, but it can appear messy without careful styling. Multi-textured perm infuses your bob with beautiful, natural-looking curls that are a hassle-free solution for a fabulous and effortlessly chic look.

35. Side-leaped Bangs Perm

This is an unusual haircut that features short side bangs. This will help in framing your facial features while drastically accentuating the symmetry of your face.

36. Medium Bob Spiral Perm

If you aspire to achieve short locks that bloom and cover your full head, your ideal approach would involve opting for a mid-length bob haircut and indulging in a hot spiral perm.

37. Spiral Perms with Wispy Bangs

Spiral perms paired with wispy bangs create a harmonious blend of texture and softness. The cascading spiral curls add dimension and movement, while the wispy bangs frame the face with a touch of elegance.

38. Shag Haircut with Voluminous Perms

Embrace the timeless charm of a vintage-inspired look by pairing large curls with a shag haircut. This classic and chic combination makes it a truly wearable and stylish choice for any occasion.

39. Permed Graduation Bob

The elegant graduation bob features a longer length at the front, gradually transitioning to a shorter length at the back. The combination of the structured bob shape and the natural perm hair creates a polished look.

40. Classic Cropped Perm Haircut

For a humble yet chic cut, all you need is a classic permed bob-cut hairdo with rounded edges and a deep side parting.

41. Layered Perm Haircut

The layered perm haircut is a versatile style that combines the benefits of layered haircuts with the texture and body of a perm. By incorporating layers throughout the hair, this haircut adds movement, dimension, and enhanced curl definition.

42. Curly Pixie Perm

A classic and chic choice, the curly pixie perm adds a unique texture to the manes, creating an edgy, sporty, and playful look.

43. Classic Shaggy Perm Haircut

The shaggy perm is a versatile and playful haircut that combines layers and curls, resulting in a textured and voluminous look that is both trendy and fun.

44. Loose Perm with Side Swept Fringe

This hairstyle features loose, flowing curls paired with a side-swept fringe. This haircut adds a youthful energetic energy and adds a touch of whimsy to your mane.

45. Stack Perm Or the Mushroom Cut

This haircut features graduated layers to add fullness to the manes. The step perm haircut is ideal for those seeking a bold and unique style that adds dimension and movement to their mane. It is a statement-making choice that can showcase your individuality and flair.

Conclusion

Now that you have a wide list of perm hairstyles to choose from, don't wait any longer and embrace the magic of perm hairstyles today! Whether you seek a subtle transformation or a bold statement, perms provide an excellent option for achieving long-lasting texture and volume. But before getting started, make sure to reach out to a hair expert and opt for the techniques that don’t harm your hair. Certainly, curls are always a safe choice, and you have various possibilities for styling your permed hair to attract attention. Nevertheless, it is crucial to employ perming techniques that won't harm your locks. So go ahead, embrace the beauty of perm hairstyles, and indulge in a hair transformation that will leave you feeling glamorous.

