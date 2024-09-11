1st Korea Grand Music Awards: aespa’s Winter and Nam Ji Hyun announced as MCs for day 2 of ceremony

aespa’s Winter and Nam Ji Hyun are all set for their first collaborative appearance. The stars have been confirmed to host the first-ever Korea Grand Music Awards in November. In particular, they will team up as MCs for the second day of the highly-anticipated ceremony.

On September 11, the 1st Korea Grand Music Awards announced through their official Instagram that Nam Ji Hyun and aespa’s Winter will join hands as MCs for day 2 of the ceremony on November 17.

Previously, it was confirmed that NewJeans’ Hanni will join the Good Partner actress to inaugurate the first day of the awards ceremony on November 16. At that time, the KGMA organizing committee said, “Following the first day, great female artists will also host the second day. They were selected to represent KGMA, which is launching a new awards ceremony in a new era.”

The first-ever Korea Grand Music Awards is set to be held at Inspire Areana, Incheon, Seoul on November 16 and 17. The ceremony aims to recognize musical artists who have achieved significant results in various categories including K-pop, trot, bands, and solos.

The result will be determined by the artist’s success both in the home country and overseas. Overall, it is expected to be an event where singers and fans become one.

The first lineup of performers has already been announced previously. For the first-ever KGMA, NewJeans, SHINee’s Taemin, aespa, ATEEZ, ZEROBASEONE, and NiziU are set to captivate audiences with their electrifying performances.

Meanwhile, aespa member Winter as day 2 MC will symbolize the K-pop artists. As a part of the leading fourth-generation girl group, she is known for her outstanding singing skills and stage presence. She is also considered one of the most active K-pop idols with multiple projects under her belt including OSTs and collaborations.

In the last few years, she has received explosive popularity not only in South Korea but overseas as well, resulting in her new MC gig.

On the other hand, Nam Ji Hyun, who is currently starring in SBS drama Good Partner, boasts many years of experience in the Korean entertainment industry. She is expected to elevate the mood of the awards show with her soft yet appealing charm.

