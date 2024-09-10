When Red Velvet’s Joy earned loud cheers for professionally handling wardrobe malfunction on stage

When it comes to professionalism on stage, Red Velvet’s Joy never fails to amaze her fans. The K-pop idol fell victim to wardrobe malfunctions many times while performing. However, one particular clip went viral for her way of handling the situation, which left a lasting impression.

Back in April 2023, Red Velvet kickstarted their 4th concert tour R to V in Seoul, setting the stage on fire with electrifying performances of their hit songs. Alongside fellow bandmates Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Yeri, Joy also dazzled in an all-black fit.

The wardrobe malfunction happened during the group’s Psycho performance. Joy was wearing see-through gloves, which got caught in her necklace, preventing her from moving her left hand. However, being the professional she is, the K-pop idol didn’t bat an eye. She quickly took off the gloves and threw them aside, all while still performing her part.

Moreover, she made it look so professional that the whole thing looked like a part of the song’s choreography. Needless to say, the clip immediately went viral online and the internet was obsessed with Joy’s iconic way of handling the situation on stage.

Watch the viral fancam here:

Park Soo Young, better known by her stage name Joy, is a popular K-pop idol who has also developed her career as an actress. Back on August 1, 2014, she debuted with SM Entertainment’s girl group Red Velvet and their first digital single, Happiness.

In the following few years, she continued to build her fame with multiple activities. She first gained widespread recognition after starring in the popular reality show We Got Married Season 4, where she was paired with BTOB’s Yook Sungaje.

In 2017, Joy ventured into her acting career with a debut role in tvN’s The Liar and His Lover. Since then, she has starred in a bunch of K-dramas, including The Boy Next Door (201&0), Tempted (2018), The One and Only (2021), and Once Upon a Small Town (2022).

In 2021, the Red Velvet member also made her solo debut as a singer with the album Hello. Meanwhile, earlier in June, she was seen in the girl group’s official comeback EP, Cosmic.

