‘Jimin and Jungkook were together 24/7’: Fans react as BTS members remain inseparable during military service

BTS members Jungkook and Jimin are currently dominating social media discussions, with fans buzzing about their strong bond. On January 22, a netizen stirred excitement by claiming that their acquaintance's son was training in the military alongside the BTS members. This revelation, coupled with alleged information about them, has ignited a frenzy among the idols' fan base. Additionally, a viral picture of the duo further fueled the heartwarming speculation.

BTS' Jungkook and Jimin's strong bond

Renowned for their close friendship, the singers of Yet To Come enlisted in the military under the buddy system, enabling two friends or associates to fulfill their mandatory conscription together. A comment regarding this aspect, made by the netizen, gained widespread attention on social media platform X, sparking discussions among fans. According to an acquaintance of the trainee, BTS' Jimin and Jungkook were inseparable, “glued together 24/7.”

The netizen continued to share details, stating that during a training session involving a race, Jimin reportedly ranked third, while Jungkook was unable to participate due to an injury. Additionally, they claimed that Jimin, the FACE singer, approached the trainee and initiated a conversation. These revelations have sparked a massive wave of reactions from fans, who have taken to social media to express their excitement and happiness about the news.

A viral picture of the duo further fueled speculation, capturing them standing closely together, engaged in conversation, and smiling. This image served as additional evidence reinforcing the notion that Jimin and Jungkook were indeed spending time together during their military service.

BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin's military service together

The two members of the septet commenced their military service on December 12, 2023. On January 15, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that they had completed their five-week basic military training. Photos from the graduation ceremony quickly circulated on social media, showing Jimin posing alongside his father, while Jungkook was photographed with his fellow military trainees.

Jimin was honored with the title of "Exemplary" by the Chief of Division and was recognized as the "best trainee" in his unit. In acknowledgment of his outstanding performance, he received the privilege of an early promotion, along with a four-night vacation that he could spend at his home base.

