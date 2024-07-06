BTS' Jimin is ready to SERENADE fans looking like a rockstar surrounded by Smeraldo flowers for MUSE; see PICS

BTS' Jimin is gearing up to enthrall fans with his upcoming second solo album, MUSE, embodying a blend of rockstar charisma and a profound connection to Smeraldo flowers in the newly released SERENADE version mood photos and clip.

Set for release on July 19, the album features seven compelling tracks, with the lead single Who already generating high anticipation.

On July 6, BTS' Jimin set fans in a frenzy with a preview of his upcoming second solo album, MUSE, set to be released on July 19. In a series of captivating images and a clip, Jimin exudes rockstar energy, adorned in a Michael Jackson-inspired suit amidst a backdrop that evokes a musician's creative sanctuary. The visuals showcase Jimin posing with various musical instruments like guitars, synthesizers, and drums, emphasizing the significance of music in his life.

Notably, Jimin intertwines his persona with the symbolic Smeraldo flowers, reflecting a profound artistic motif throughout the photoshoot. Whether surrounded by scattered petals or holding a bouquet, Jimin pays homage to this emblematic flower, known for its ties to BTS' lore, ‘The Truth Untold.’

Take a look at the SERENADE ver. preview for Jimin’s MUSE here;

More about Jimin’s upcoming album MUSE

BTS' Jimin has caused a stir in the music world with the announcement of his highly anticipated second solo album, MUSE, set to release on July 19 amidst his ongoing military service commitment. The album, a follow-up to his introspective debut FACE, promises a deeper exploration of Jimin's artistic journey and personal growth.

Teasing fans with a cryptic trailer titled La Lettra in June, Jimin offered glimpses into his creative process, set against a backdrop of purple lockers and a mysterious letter, setting the stage for thematic intrigue. The album features seven eclectic tracks, including the pre-released favorite Closer Than This, collaborations like Smeraldo Garden Marching Band with LOCO, which dropped on June 28, and Slow Dance featuring Sofia Carson.

With tracks such as Intro: Rebirth and Interlude: Showtime, MUSE promises to showcase Jimin's musical versatility and evolution as a solo artist, amplifying anticipation among fans worldwide for his upcoming musical endeavors.

