2024 Asia Artist Awards Ryu Jun Yeol joins IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin as MCs for ceremony

The eagerly awaited 2024 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) has just unveiled an exciting addition to its lineup of hosts as the acclaimed actor Ryu Jun Yeol will be stepping into the role of co-host for the upcoming ceremony. The announcement on October 25 confirmed that The Night Owl star, Ryu Jun Yeol will join returning hosts IVE member Jang Wonyoung and ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin as the faces of this year’s event, promising a night filled with star power and unforgettable moments.

Ryu Jun Yeol, known for his versatile acting skills and captivating screen presence since Reply 1988, is set to bring his charm and wit to the Asia Artist Awards stage for the first time. The actor's impressive hosting abilities are expected to elevate the atmosphere, adding a fresh dynamic to the awards show. His selection as a host is already generating buzz, with many anticipating how his charisma will complement the existing lineup of talented MCs.

For Jang Wonyoung, this marks her fourth consecutive year as an AAA host, solidifying her as a staple of the annual event. The IVE member has consistently impressed audiences with her poise and professionalism, and her return signals yet another opportunity for her to shine. Jang Wonyoung’s previous experience on the AAA stage includes not just hosting duties, but also earning honors, such as the Asia Celebrity award in 2023, while her group IVE took home the Best Artist (singer) title.

Meanwhile, Sung Hanbin of ZEROBASEONE will also be returning for a second year as a host, following a successful debut as an MC at the 2023 AAA. Last year, the rookie idol group made a remarkable entrance by claiming both the Best Musician and Best New Artist awards, establishing ZEROBASEONE and himself as rising stars to watch.

The 2024 AAA will take place on December 27, bringing together top actors and K-pop stars who have made a mark over the past year. With this trio of accomplished hosts leading the show, the ceremony is set to be an exhilarating celebration of Asian talent across the South Korean entertainment industry.

