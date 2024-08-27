ZEROBASEONE’s CINEMA PARADISE dominates global iTunes charts, soars to no. 1 in 15 countries

On August 26, 2024, K-pop boy group ZEROBASEONE made waves with their highly-anticipated comeback, unveiling their fourth album, CINEMA PARADISE. The release of the album and its title track, GOOD SO BAD, has been nothing short of spectacular, topping iTunes charts across the globe and reaffirming the group's rising star status.

From the moment CINEMA PARADISE dropped, it was clear that ZEROBASEONE’s latest project was set to dominate. By the morning of August 27, the mini album had claimed the No. 1 spot on iTunes Top Albums charts in 15 countries, including Poland, India, Brazil, and Sweden. This impressive feat underscores the group's international appeal and growing fanbase worldwide.

The title track, GOOD SO BAD, was equally impressive, securing the top position on iTunes Top Songs charts in eight regions, including Qatar, Argentina, and Estonia. The track’s infectious energy and catchy melody have clearly resonated with fans globally. It also achieved No. 1 on Japan’s Line Music’s real-time Top 100 chart and Korea’s Bugs’ real-time chart, highlighting its cross-regional success.

CINEMA PARADISE marks another milestone in ZEROBASEONE’s career, following their debut on July 10, 2023, with the EP Youth in the Shade. The group’s debut was a commercial triumph, with the EP selling over two million units and topping charts worldwide. They were also honored with a Rookie Grand Slam for sweeping ten Rookie of the Year awards across various domestic ceremonies. With their latest EP, the group continues to build on this momentum, delivering a fresh and exciting sound that captures their dynamic style.

Watch the music video for GOOD SO BAD here;

Advertisement

The anticipation for CINEMA PARADISE was built up over the summer, starting with a cryptic video hinting at the new album’s title and release date. The album’s promotional campaign included a video trailer narrated by member Seok Matthew and various teasers that showed the EP's vibrant concept. Fans eagerly awaited the release, supported by a well-orchestrated schedule of teasers, posters, and previews.

The tracklist of CINEMA PARADISE features seven diverse tracks, with GOOD SO BAD leading the charge. Other standout tracks include Kill the Romeo, Insomnia, Road Movie, The Sea (remake version by El Capitxn), Eternity, and Yura Yura, each offering a unique flavor to the album and showing the group’s versatility.

As ZEROBASEONE continues to rise in prominence, CINEMA PARADISE not only solidifies their position in the K-pop industry but also highlights their global reach. With their strong debut and a successful follow-up, ZEROBASEONE is proving they’re a force to be reckoned with in the music world.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mnet announces Planet B; reveals plans to debut global boy group like ZEROBASEONE in 2025; know details