2024 Blue Dragon Film Awards nominations list: Kim Go Eun, Jung Hae In, Exhuma, I, the Executioner, and more earn nods
Kim Go Eun, Jung Hae In, Lee Do Hyun, Jeon Do Yeon, Choi Min Sik, and more have earned nominations in different categories for the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards.
The 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards is set to be held on November 29. Ahead of the highly-anticipated day, the final list of nominees has been unveiled, raising much anticipation. Kim Go Eun, Jung Hae In, Choi Min Sik, Jeon Do Yeon, Lim Ji Yeon, and more popular stars who have successfully driven outstanding box-office results are competing for coveted titles in different categories.
On October 30, the Blue Dragon Film Awards unveiled the nominations list for its upcoming 2024 edition. The final winners in each category will be determined through voting on the Celeb Champ app. Fans can vote for a total of 16 categories and the results will hold equal weight to the expert judge panel’s votes.
Check out the list of nominees at the 2024 Blue Dragon Film Awards here:
Best Actor
- Lee Je Hoon (Escape)
- Lee Sung Min (Handsome Guys)
- Choi Min Sik (Exhuma)
- Jung Woo Sung (12.12: The Day)
- Hwang Jung Min (12.12: The Day)
Best Actress
- Kim Go Eun (Exhuma)
- Jeon Do Yeon (Revolver)
- Ra Mi Ran (Citizen of a Kind)
- Tang Wei (Wonderland)
- Go Ah Sung (Because I Hate Korea)
Best Supporting Actor
- Jung Hae In (I, the Executioner)
- Yoo Hae Jin (Exhuma)
- Lee Hee Joon (Handsome Guys)
- Koo Kyo Hwan (Escape)
- Park Hae Joon (12.12: The Day)
Best Supporting Actress
- Lim Ji Yeon (Revolver)
- Gong Seung Yeon (Handsome Guys)
- Yeom Hye Ran (Citizen of a Kind)
- Lee Sang Hee (My Name is Loh Kiwan)
- Han Sun Hwa (Pilot)
Best New Actor
- Lee Do Hyun (Exhuma)
- Noh Sang Hyun (Love in the Big City)
- Kang Seung Ho (House Of The Seasons)
- Lee Jung Ha (Victory)
- Joo Jong Hyuk (Because I Hate Korea)
Best New Actress
- Hyeri (Victory)
- Kwon Yuri (Dolphin)
- Park Ju Hyun (Drive)
- Lee Joo Myung (Pilot)
- Ha Yoon Kyung (Concerning My Daughter)
Best Film:
- Exhuma
- I, the Executioner (also known as Veteran 2)
- Past Lives
- 12.12: The Day
- Handsome Guys
Best Director:
- Jang Jae Hyun (Exhuma)
- Lee Jong Pil(Exhuma)
- Kim Tae Yong (Wonderland)
- Kim Sung Soo (12.12: The Day)
- Ryoo Seung Wan (I, the Executioner)
Best New Director:
- Celine Song (Past Lives)
- Kim Se Hwi (Following
- Nam Dong Hyup (Handsome Guys)
- Oh Jung Min (House Of The Seasons)
- Cho Hyun Chul (The Dream Songs)
Best Screenplay:
- Exhuma
- Past Lives
- 12.12: The Day
- The Dream Songs
- Handsome Guys
Best Cinematography and Lighting:
- Exhuma
- I, the Executioner
- Revolver,
- Escape,
Best Editing:
- Exhuma
- I, the Executioner
- 12.12: The Day
- Escape
- Handsome Guys
Best Art Direction:
- Exhuma
- Revolver
- 12.12: The Day
- Wonderland
- Escape
Best Music:
- Exhuma
- I, the Executioner
- Love in the Big City
- Victory
- Escape
Best Technical Achievement (Technical Award):
- Exhuma (Makeup)
- I, the Executioner (Action)
- Revolver (Costume)
- Wonderland (VFX)
- 12.12: The Day (Special Effects)
ALSO READ: Happy Jun Ji Hyun Day: Revisiting Hallyu star’s 6 iconic roles in My Love from the Star, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and more