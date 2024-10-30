2024 Blue Dragon Film Awards nominations list: Kim Go Eun, Jung Hae In, Exhuma, I, the Executioner, and more earn nods

The 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards is set to be held on November 29. Ahead of the highly-anticipated day, the final list of nominees has been unveiled, raising much anticipation. Kim Go Eun, Jung Hae In, Choi Min Sik, Jeon Do Yeon, Lim Ji Yeon, and more popular stars who have successfully driven outstanding box-office results are competing for coveted titles in different categories.

On October 30, the Blue Dragon Film Awards unveiled the nominations list for its upcoming 2024 edition. The final winners in each category will be determined through voting on the Celeb Champ app. Fans can vote for a total of 16 categories and the results will hold equal weight to the expert judge panel’s votes.

Check out the list of nominees at the 2024 Blue Dragon Film Awards here:

Best Actor

Lee Je Hoon (Escape)

Lee Sung Min (Handsome Guys)

Choi Min Sik (Exhuma)

Jung Woo Sung (12.12: The Day)

Hwang Jung Min (12.12: The Day)

Best Actress

Kim Go Eun (Exhuma)

Jeon Do Yeon (Revolver)

Ra Mi Ran (Citizen of a Kind)

Tang Wei (Wonderland)

Go Ah Sung (Because I Hate Korea)

Best Supporting Actor

Jung Hae In (I, the Executioner)

Yoo Hae Jin (Exhuma)

Lee Hee Joon (Handsome Guys)

Koo Kyo Hwan (Escape)

Park Hae Joon (12.12: The Day)

Best Supporting Actress

Lim Ji Yeon (Revolver)

Gong Seung Yeon (Handsome Guys)

Yeom Hye Ran (Citizen of a Kind)

Lee Sang Hee (My Name is Loh Kiwan)

Han Sun Hwa (Pilot)

Best New Actor

Lee Do Hyun (Exhuma)

Noh Sang Hyun (Love in the Big City)

Kang Seung Ho (House Of The Seasons)

Lee Jung Ha (Victory)

Joo Jong Hyuk (Because I Hate Korea)

Best New Actress

Hyeri (Victory)

Kwon Yuri (Dolphin)

Park Ju Hyun (Drive)

Lee Joo Myung (Pilot)

Ha Yoon Kyung (Concerning My Daughter)

Best Film:

Best Director:

Jang Jae Hyun (Exhuma)

Lee Jong Pil(Exhuma)

Kim Tae Yong (Wonderland)

Kim Sung Soo (12.12: The Day)

Ryoo Seung Wan (I, the Executioner)

Best New Director:

Celine Song (Past Lives)

Kim Se Hwi (Following

Nam Dong Hyup (Handsome Guys)

Oh Jung Min (House Of The Seasons)

Cho Hyun Chul (The Dream Songs)

Best Screenplay:

Exhuma

Past Lives

12.12: The Day

The Dream Songs

Handsome Guys

Best Cinematography and Lighting:

Exhuma

I, the Executioner

Revolver,

Escape,

Best Editing:

Exhuma

I, the Executioner

12.12: The Day

Escape

Handsome Guys

Best Art Direction:

Exhuma

Revolver

12.12: The Day

Wonderland

Escape

Best Music:

Exhuma

I, the Executioner

Love in the Big City

Victory

Escape

Best Technical Achievement (Technical Award):

Exhuma (Makeup)

I, the Executioner (Action)

Revolver (Costume)

Wonderland (VFX)

12.12: The Day (Special Effects)

