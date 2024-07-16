Kim Go Eun, Choi Min Sik and Lee Do Hyun starrer occult horror film Exhuma releases on OTT

Exhuma the major hit occult horror film starring Kim Go Eun, Choi Min Sik, and Lee Do Hyun has now been released on the OTT giant, Netflix. The movie was critically and commercially popular when it was theatrically released and the news of the OTT release comes as a piece of good news.

On July 15, 2024, KST, Netflix Korea social media channels uploaded the viral shaman scene starring Kim Go Eun who played Lee Hwa Rim from the occult horror film Exhuma announcing the release of the movie on the platform.

Watch Exhuma’s OTT release announcement by Netflix here:

Exhuma has been now released on Netflix exclusively in South Korea. Exhuma stars veteran actor Choi Min Sik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun and Yoo Hae Jin. The occult horror movie gained widespread popularity and was released in theatres in over 133 countries including Australia, China, the USA, and India.

Exhuma follows the story of Lee Hwa Rim (Kim Go Eun) and her protege Yong Bong Gil who are enlisted to help a wealthy Korean American Family who are being mysteriously tormented by a spirit. The investigation brings Lee Hwa Rim and Yong Bong Gil back to South Korea where they have to take the help of Feng Shui master Kim Sang Deok and his partner Yeong Geun.

But when they have to relocate that family’s vengeful ancestor’s grave dangerous evil is released into the world which threatens to wreak havoc in the world.

Exhuma was initially released on February 22, 2024, in South Korea. It should be noted that Exhuma is the sixth highest-grossing movie in the history of South Korean cinema.

Know more about Kim Go Eun

Kim Go Eun is one of the most well-known South Korean actresses who has been showcasing her acting prowess admirably in K-dramas and movies.

She is noted for her films Tune in For Love, Coin Locker Girl, Canola, and Sunset in My Hometown and is set to soon return to the big screen with the upcoming movie Love in The Big City.

