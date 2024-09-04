Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun are roommates with different personalities in Love in the Big City stills

Kim Go Eun, the well-known South Korean actress has joined hands with Noh Sang Hyun to lead the highly anticipated movie Love in the Big City. Love in the Big City has revealed new stills showcasing Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun as roommates with different personalities.

On September 4, 2024, Love in the Big City unveiled new stills from the upcoming romance film showcasing Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun who try to live together.

In the first set of stills, we see Kim Go Eun’s Jae Hee and Noh Sang Hyun’s Heung Soo living together in an uncommon setting where they share a home together as friends. They sit and chat together, and even cozy up on the same bed.

The last still catches our attention when we see Jae Hee (Kim Go Eun) resting her head on Heung Soo’s lap while having a sad expression increasing expectations for their chemistry.

Check out the stills here:

Kim Go Eun’s character Jae Hee is a bold woman who has been misunderstood by her peers many times and doesn’t care much about what people think about her. She likes to love openly and live life on her own terms.

Noh Sang Hyun also known as Steve Noh stars as Heung Soo, a man who has become customary to hide his true identity and keep his emotions concealed. But when he meets Jae Hee, he begins to find a new perspective on life and opens up to her. They have the same choices in lifestyles but different personalities when it comes to love.

Advertisement

The next set of stills shows Heung Soo having a hard day which significantly lights up when his friend Jae Hee shows up. Even at his work Jae Hee and Heung Soo preview playful chemistry.

While the other stills show them having a good time as they smile while resting on a slide and doing dishes in their home together.

See the new Love in the Big City stills here:

Love in the Big City is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Park Sang Young. The movie is set to premiere at the esteemed 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13 and will be released theatrically in South Korea on October 2.

ALSO READ: Love in The Big City teaser, posters OUT: Nam Yoon Su grows after complex relationships in upcoming LGBTQ show