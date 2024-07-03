I, the Executioner starring Jung Hae In and Hwang Jung Min to premiere on September 13; see new posters

I, the Executioner, also known as Veteran 2, has been confirmed to hit the theatres on September 13. The film made its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024. It was greatly praised by the audience and critics and received a 10-minute ovation at the premiere.

Jung Hae In and Hwang Jung Min play detectives in the action-packed movie. Here is a look at the posters featuring the actors.

I, the Executioner featuring Jung Hae In and Hwang Jung Min to be released on September 13

On July 3, CJ Entertainment Movie dropped new character posters for I, the Executioner featuring Hwang Jung Min and Jung Hae In. They also confirmed the release date of the film. The action crime movie is set for a nationwide premiere on September 13. The posters show both the actors in action under the rain.

More about I, the Executioner

I, The Executioner, also known as Veteran 2, tells the story of a serial killer hunt led by a veteran detective and a young one, who are determined to catch the murderer who has shaken society. Jung Hae In, Hwang Jung Min, Oh Dal Soo and Ahn Yoon Jo take on the main roles in the film.

It has been written and directed by Ryu Seung Wan who is also known for Escape from Mogadishu, MAD SAD BAD and more.

Advertisement

On May 21, the cast and crew of I, The Executioner attended the Cannes Film Festival as the film premiered at the event. As the screening ended, the film received huge cheers and a 10-minute ovation from the audience.

I, the Executioner is a follow-up to the 2015 film Veteran which featured Yoo Ah In, Hwang Jung Min and Yu Hae Jin. It follows a detective who chases a rich heir and runs a conglomerate.

ALSO READ: Sweet Home 3 new teaser: Song Kang gets ready to take down Lee Jin Wook and save humanity; Watch