2024 Japan Record Awards: NewJeans, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, LE SSERAFIM, and ILLIT bag top honors for exceptional work

The 66th Japan Record Awards have unveiled their winners, and K-pop acts NewJeans, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), LE SSERAFIM, and ILLIT have taken home prestigious titles, solidifying their influence on the global music market.

NewJeans has once again made history by receiving the Excellent Work Award for their Japanese debut single, Supernatural. This marks the second consecutive year the group has earned this distinction, following their win with Ditto in 2023. The Excellent Work Award celebrates 10 songs that resonate deeply with audiences and exhibit exceptional artistry, originality, and planning.

NewJeans' back-to-back victories highlight their consistent impact and growing presence in the Japanese music industry. Fans will have their fingers crossed as Supernatural is now in contention for the coveted Grand Prize, which will be announced during the live broadcast on December 30.

ILLIT, a rising star in the K-pop industry, was honored with the New Artist Award for their hit song Magnetic. This recognition is particularly significant as it marks the first time in 13 years that a K-pop girl group has won the award, with 2NE1 being the last to achieve this feat in 2011. The award reflects ILLIT’s skyrocketing popularity and their potential as global trailblazers in the industry.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) received the Special Award, a prestigious honor recognizing artists who have made an extraordinary impact in the past year. TXT’s innovative artistry and widespread influence continue to set them apart, earning them accolades not just in Japan but across the globe.

Advertisement

LE SSERAFIM added to their growing list of achievements by receiving the Special International Music Award. This recognition underscores their exceptional global performance and dedication to bringing fresh energy to the international music scene.

Since its inception in 1959, the Japan Record Awards has celebrated outstanding achievements in music. Hosted by the Japan Composer’s Association, the annual event is one of Japan’s most anticipated music ceremonies, airing live on TBS every December 30. This year’s winners reaffirm the growing influence of K-pop on the Japanese music industry and its ability to captivate audiences worldwide.

ALSO READ: 2024 Korean Grand Music Awards Day 1 Winners list: NewJeans, (G)I-DLE, ZEROBASEONE honored as Grand prize winners