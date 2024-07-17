ENHYPEN made their much-anticipated comeback with a full studio album titled ROMANCE: UNTOLD on July 12, 2024. The record was well-received by fans and non-fans alike, as it is still increasingly becoming popular among fans. Moreover, over 2 million copies of the album have been sold so far, giving ENHYPEN the status of a double million seller.

ENHYPEN has sold over 2 million copies of ROMANCE: UNTOLD

On July 17, 2024, it was confirmed by Hnateo Chart that ENHYPEN’s new full studio album ROMANCE: UNTOLD has sold a total of 2,113,143 copies. It makes it the first time for the group to reach the double-million-seller status within the initial week of the album’s release since its debut. Previously, the group’s first full-length album, DIMENSION: DILEMMA sold 810,000 copies in week one.

Subsequently, the group’s third mini-album, MANIFESTO: DAY 1 sold 1.24 million copies, its fourth mini-album, DARK BLOOD sold 1.32 million copies, and its fifth mini-album, ORANGE BLOOD sold 1.87 million copies within the first week of its release. With ROMANCE: UNTOLD, ENHYPEN has achieved a new high in their career.

The record consists of a total of 10 songs, namely, Moonstruck, XO (Only If You Say Yes), Your Eyes Only, Hundred Broken Hearts, Brought The Heat Back, Paranormal, Royalty, Highway 1009, XO (Only if you say yes) English version, and Highway 1009 Narration version (available on CD only).

However, the English version of the title track features the American pop singer and songwriter JVKE, who contributed to the song’s production.

More about ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN, The South Korean K-pop group consists of seven members: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Niki.

Managed by BELIFT LAB, the group was formed by a survival reality show called I-LAND, where 23 male contestants were competing for a spot in the boy group to be formed at the end of the show. However, only the seven members remained till the end and managed to debut in the group.

With the extended play Border: Day One, they made their debut in 2020. Moreover, they released their first Korean album, Dimension: Dilemma, along with the music video for the title track Tamed-Dashed. The group has gained immense popularity since their debut and continues to do so with each new release.

