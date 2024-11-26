2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon 2nd performers lineup: ATEEZ, aespa, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, and more to take center stage

ATEEZ, aespa, LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and more popular K-pop acts are set to perform at the upcoming SBS Gayo Daejeon set to take place on December 25. Recently, the second performers' lineup has been unveiled. Previously, Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, NCT DREAM, RIIZE, and more groups were confirmed in the first lineup of performers. Fans are now eagerly looking forward to a star-studded Christmas 2024.

On November 26, The 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon announced the second lineup of performers. ATEEZ, aespa, LE SSERAFIM, ENHYPEN, ILLIT, NCT 127, SHINee's Key, BOYNEXTDOOR, and NMIXX are set to take center stage on December 25.

Excitement runs high as all of these groups have generated much buzz with their recent activities. On November 15, ATEEZ released their seventh min-album Golden Hour: Part 2. The EP debuted atop Billboard 200, making them the third group after BTS and Stray Kids to have multiple albums reaching No.1 on the chart.

On the other hand, aespa, with their October release Whiplash, once again showed why they are considered the true fourth-generation leader. Their confidence-booster comeback has been the talk of the town for weeks now.

LE SSERAFIM has been creating history this year - be it with their Coachella debut, viral hits like Smart and Easy, or the success of their fourth EP CRAZY.

With their recently released repackaged album ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream-, ENHYPEN has once again secured top spots on global music charts, further solidifying their surging stardom.

Meanwhile, ILLIT, NCT 127, and BOYNEXTDOOR - all three groups have garnered much popularity this year, raising anticipation for their December 25 stage. Finally, SHINee's Key's performance is most anticipated. As a soloist, he is thriving, especially following the success of his 3rd mini-album Pleasure Shop.

Apart from these groups, NCT DREAM, Stray Kids, ITZY, TXT, IVE, NewJeans, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, TWS, and NCT WISH will also perform at this year's ceremony. The 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon is set to be held on December 25, at the INSPIRE Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon. It will be broadcast live on SBS for fans waiting to watch it at home.



Are you ready?

