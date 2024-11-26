BTS and TXT’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, appoints Shin Seon Jeong as new CEO, marking leadership change

BIGHIT MUSIC has taken a bold step in its leadership decision ahead of BTS' highly anticipated comeback in 2025. The HYBE subsidiary has appointed Shin Seon Jeong as the new CEO of the agency. She has been with the company since 2010, when it was named BIGHIT Entertainment. She is expected to take over the current work process while also taking on new challenges.

On November 26, HYBE announced that Shin Seon Jeong had replaced Shin Young Jae as the CEO of BIGHIT MUSIC. She joined the company back in 2010 and has been a part of its development and training team. Her job mostly consisted of overseeing the training and education process of the new trainees working hard for their K-pop dream.

As the new general manager of BIGHIT MUSIC, she will take charge of the ongoing work process while also carrying out new projects. In a press release on November 26, the agency revealed that Shin Seon Jeong has been a crucial part of the development team for BTS. She contributed to the early stage of growth of the world-renowned K-pop boy band.

For her phenomenal work, she has also been recognized by Billboard, landing a spot on the 40 under 40 list in 2022. In 2023, she was also given an honor on the list for Billboard's Women in Music.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shin Young Jae, who is now the former CEO of BIGHIT MUSIC, will continue her journey with HYBE. He will work as the CEO of HYBE Music Group APAC, which was established in August to act as the main command center between the company's many labels across Asia.

BIGHIT MUSIC (formerly BIGHIT Entertainment) was established by Bang Si Hyuk in 2005. Later, it was renamed BIGHIT MUSIC in 2021, after becoming an independent label under the HYBE corporation. In the beginning, the agency signed vocal trio 8Eight and even managed 2AM with JYP Entertainment.

In 2013, BTS joined the agency, and in 2019 TOMORROW X TOGETHER followed suit. Currently, the agency also has soloist Lee Hyun signed under them. With generating record-breaking revenue each year, BIGHIT MUSIC is undoubtedly one of the most successful subsidiaries under the HYBE corporation.

ALSO READ: Song Joong Ki gets spotted hanging out with Kim Seon Ho in Rome; new project in works? PICS