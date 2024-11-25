ATEEZ joins BTS and Stray Kids as 3rd K-Pop artist in history to score multiple no. 1 albums on Billboard 200 with GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2

In a historic moment, ATEEZ has soared to new heights with their latest mini album, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2, debuting at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The feat, announced on November 24 (local time), solidifies ATEEZ’s position as one of the genre's global trailblazers, joining BTS and Stray Kids as only the third K-pop act to achieve multiple chart-toppers on the Billboard 200.

This achievement marks ATEEZ’s second album to claim the coveted no. 1 spot, following their earlier success with THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL. It also represents their eighth overall entry on the prestigious chart; a testament to their growing influence and dedicated fanbase, ATINY, who continue to support the group’s creative ventures.

According to data from Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2 earned a staggering 184,000 equivalent album units in the United States during the week ending November 21, setting a personal best for the group. Of this total, an impressive 179,000 units came from traditional album sales, making it the best-selling album of the week in the U.S. Additionally, the album garnered 5,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, translating to 6.43 million on-demand audio streams within the same period.

This milestone further cements ATEEZ’s status as one of K-pop’s most dynamic groups. The octet's unique fusion of high-energy performances, intricate storytelling, and meaningful messages continues to resonate with fans worldwide. Their ability to consistently deliver groundbreaking music and electrifying stages has established them as one of the leaders in the fourth generation of K-pop.

GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2 shows ATEEZ’s relentless pursuit of artistic growth, featuring an array of powerful tracks that highlight their vocal prowess and diverse musicality. From anthemic bangers to emotionally charged tracks, the album serves as both a declaration of their evolution and a promise of more to come.

As ATEEZ joins the ranks of K-pop’s leading forces BTS and Stray Kids, this achievement signals an exciting new chapter for the group and the global K-pop industry at large. With GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2, ATEEZ has not only claimed the spotlight but also left an indelible mark on the music world.

