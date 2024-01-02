2024 Seoul Music Awards Winners List: BTS' Jungkook, SEVENTEEN, aespa, NewJeans and more take home trophies

BTS' Jungkook, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, aespa, and other remarkable talents were celebrated at the 33rd Seoul Music Awards in Bangkok, marking the start of 2024 with recognition for the outstanding achievements of 2023. The annual award ceremony hosted by Lee Seung Gi, Tiffany Young, Youngjae, and BamBam took place on January 2 in Bangkok, Thailand.

33rd Seoul Music Awards

The 33rd Seoul Music Awards, presented by Sports Seoul, unfolded at Bangkok's Rajamangala Stadium on January 2, 2024, marking a celebration of musical excellence and K-pop talent from the previous year.

This prestigious event, known for honoring outstanding contributions to the music industry, drew attention with its diverse lineup and star-studded performances. Hosted by Lee Seung Gi, Tiffany Young, Youngjae, and BamBam, the ceremony promised an evening of unforgettable entertainment.

The 33rd Seoul Music Awards showcased an extraordinary lineup of performers, each adding their flair to the event. The stage was graced by a myriad of talents, including Lee Joon Gi, Park Shin Hye, Sandara Park, and numerous others, captivating the audience with electrifying performances.

The excitement further intensified with the announcement of additional renowned performers, such as Xdinary Heroes, Billlie, YUJU, and SUNMI, joining the star-studded lineup. Prior announcements had already set the stage ablaze, progressively building anticipation with three batches of performers. The inaugural lineup featured luminaries like GOT7's BamBam, Kang Daniel, KISS OF LIFE, and STAYC. Subsequent announcements included Girls' Generation's Tiffany, Sandara Park, Young Tak, and NMIXX, followed by GOT7's Youngjae, NCT DREAM, RIIZE, and ZEROBASEONE, collectively contributing to a diverse and star-studded spectacle at the annual event. It also welcomed special guests such as Nunew, Zeepruk, Gemini, and Fourth, adding to the anticipation and excitement of the evening.

Fans worldwide eagerly participated in the voting process, passionately supporting their favorite artists across various social media platforms. With categories spanning albums and songs released between January and December 2023, the winners were selected based on a meticulous evaluation process involving mobile voting, professional judging, and album sales.

The culmination of these efforts led to a thrilling awards ceremony showcasing the remarkable achievements of artists who left an indelible mark on the K-pop landscape.

The international K-pop community erupted with excitement and anticipation as the winners were announced and accolades were bestowed upon deserving artists. Social media platforms buzzed with fervent discussions and heartfelt congratulations to the victors, reaffirming the enduring passion and dedication of K-pop enthusiasts worldwide.

Winners of the 2024 Seoul Music Awards

Check out all the winners of the eventful annual awards night here:

Main (Bonsang) Award: BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, and V; (G)I-DLE, aespa, IVE, Kang Daniel, NewJeans, NMIXX, RIIZE, Stray Kids, Young Tak, Sunmi, Lim Young Woong, STAYC, NCT Dream, SEVENTEEN, and ZEROBASEONE

Rookie Award: RIIZE and ZEROBASEONE

Best Performance: Billie

Hallyu Special Award: Kim Ho Joong

Trot Award: Young Tak

Ballad Award: Young K

OST Award: EXO's Baekhyun

R&B Hip-Hop Award: Dynamic Duo

New Wave Star: PLAVE, Kiss Of Life, Yuju

Discovery of the Year: FIFTY FIFTY

Band Award: Xdinary Heroes

K-pop Special Award: Sandara Park

Legend Artist: Kim Soo Chul

Y Global Special Award: n.SSign

Fans Choice of the Year: BTS' V for Layover

Best Thai Artist Award: Zee Pruck and Nunew for Cutie Pie 2 You; Gemini and Fourth for My School President

World's Best Artist Award: BLACKPINK

Popularity Award: Kim Ho Joong

Best Song Award: OMG by NewJeans

Best Album Award: FML by SEVENTEEN

Grand (Daesang) Award: NCT Dream

World's Trend Artist Award: BTS

