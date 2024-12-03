Park Min Jae passes away: Commemorating with closer look at Little Women actor's past works like Tomorrow, The Fabulous, and more

Trigger warning: Mentions of death

Park Min Jae suddenly passed away just at the age of 32 due to a cardiac arrest. The heartbreaking news was shared by his agency and later confirmed by his family members as well. The sudden news of his passing has left everyone in shock. To commemorate, let's have a look at his filmography and the roles he played in popular dramas like Little Women, Tomorrow, The Fabulous, and more.

1. Little Women

In Little Women, Park Min Jae played a guest role. The drama stars Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Park Ji Hu, and Wi Ha Joon in the lead roles.

2. Tomorrow

In this fantasy drama starring Rowoon, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Kim Hee Sun, the late actor played a supporting character, adding depth to the story.

3. Korea-Khitan War

Also known as Goreyo-Khitan War, it's a popular historical drama that featured Park Min Jae in a supporting role, helping him strengthen his filmography.

4. The Fabulous

The Fabulous is a drama starring Chae Soo Bin and SHINee's Minho in the lead role. The story revolves around what goes behind the scenes of the thriving fashion industry. In this drama, the late actor took another minor role.

Apart from these, Park Min Jae also starred in The Law, Call It Love, Mr. LEE, Idol: The Coup, and more.

On December 2, it was announced that Park Min Jae passed away on November 29 due to a sudden cardiac arrest while he was traveling to China. It was revealed that the actor did not suffer from additional medical conditions.

Mourning the loss, his agency Big Title Entertainment penned, "He was a talented actor who loved acting and always gave his best, has passed away. We deeply appreciate the love and support he received. Although we can no longer watch his performances, we will proudly remember him as a valued actor of Big Title. May he rest in peace.” His younger brother also expressed his deepest grief with heartfelt words.

The funeral is set to be held on December 4. Meanwhile, in 2024, he made a guest appearance in My Damn Business, marking the last chapter of his professional life.

