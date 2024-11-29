‘We must leave ADOR’: NewJeans releases official statement after announcing contract termination in emergency meeting

NewJeans held an emergency press conference on November 28, 2024, to officially announce their departure from ADOR. The group cited the company’s lack of plans for reform, unwillingness to address their requests, and 'inability to protect the members' as the primary reasons for their decision. Following the announcement, the group has officially released a statement informing that they are parting ways with ADOR.

On November 29, 2024, NewJeans released an official statement revealing that they have terminated their exclusive contract with ADOR. The statement started with, “As of November 29, 2024, the five of us have terminated our exclusive contract with ADOR and will continue our activities independently, free from HYBE and ADOR.” The group clarified that their attempts to communicate and resolve matters with ADOR had been met with evasion and excuses, making genuine dialogue impossible.

While ADOR claimed the group did not wait for a response before a recent press conference, NewJeans maintained that this was merely a misleading argument, as the agency failed to act within the allotted time frame. The group emphasized that the termination of their contract was in response to ADOR's breach of duty and not due to any fault of their own. The termination is effective immediately, and NewJeans expressed their commitment to honoring any prior contractual obligations with third parties.

On November 28, 2024, NewJeans held an emergency press conference to address their concerns about their future with ADOR and HYBE. The group members officially confirmed their decision to leave the company, citing its failure to meet their demands. Earlier on November 13, 2024, NewJeans sent ADOR a legal notice demanding that the company address significant breaches of their exclusive contracts within 14 days. The group warned that failure to meet their demands would result in the termination of their contracts.

At the press conference, the members stated that the rectification period would end at midnight on November 28, 2024, but expressed that HYBE and ADOR appeared unwilling to implement reforms or consider their concerns. Minji announced that NewJeans’ exclusive contract with ADOR would officially terminate on November 29 at 12 AM KST.

However, ADOR previously released a statement and expressed regret over the press conference announcing the contract termination, stating it occurred before receiving a response to the certification of contents and lacked proper review. The agency emphasized that no violation of the contract occurred and expects NewJeans to continue activities with ADOR, hoping for open and sincere discussions moving forward.

