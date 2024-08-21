4 New K-dramas and shows to watch on Netflix this August: Love Next Door, The Frog and more

From Love Next Door to The Frog, many exciting K-dramas and shows will be streaming on Netflix. Viewers can enjoy romance comedy, thriller, reality and much more on the OTT platform. Here are the 4 K-dramas and shows which will be released this August on Netflix.

Love Next Door

Jung So Min takes on the role of Baek Seok Ryu, who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job. Jung Hae In plays the successful young architect, Choi Seunh Hyo. He spent a lot of time with his mother's friend's daughter as a child. They grow apart with time but reunite as adults.

Love Next Door is directed by Yoo Je Won, who has previously worked on Crash Course in Romance, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, King: Eternal Monarch, and more. Shin Ha Eun wrote the script for the drama. She has also written for Hometown Cha Cha Cha, The Crowned Clown, and more.

Love Next Door premiered on August 17 and episodes air every Saturday and Sunday.

Romance in the House

Romance in the House revolves around a once-loving family that ends up separating. Byun Moo Jin and Geum Ae Yoon were happily married with two kids, Mi Rae and Hyun Jae. After Moo Jin's various attempts to start a business fail and end up affecting the family, Ae Yoo separates from him and takes custody of the children.

Years later, Mi Rae is the MD of a mart, while Hyun Jae is a charming man. Moo Jin now owns a villa and wants to reconcile with his family. Mi Rae is totally against the idea and on the other hand, Hyun Jae supports his father.

SHINee's Minho, ASTRO's Sanha, Ji Jin Ho, Kim Jee Soo and Son Na Eun take on the main roles. The drama was released on August 10 and new episodes air every Saturday and Sunday.

The Frog

It tells the story of two men who run a guest house. Back in 200, the place was run by Koo Sang Joon who lived with his family. One summer they lose everything due to an incident. Yoon Bo Min was the police officer in charge at that time. 20 years later, now Jeon Young Ha runs the place. One day a mysterious guest comes to live in the guest house and the owner's life drastically changes.

The psychological thriller stars Go Min Si, Kim Yun Seok, Lee Jun Eun and Yoon Kye Sang. The project has been directed by Mo Wan Il who is known for hits like The World of the Married, Misty, and A Beautiful Mind.

The Frog is scheduled to be released on August 23 and will include 8 episodes.

A-List to Playlist

The show follows the veteran actor Jo Jung Suk as he pursues his dreams of becoming a singer-songwriter. He joins forces with actors Jung Kyung Ho, Jung Sang Hoon, and Moon Sang Hoon. Jo Jung Suk has already showcased his talent as a singer in the hit series Hospital Playlist.

The much-awaited show will also feature the Hospital Playlist cast, IU and many more celebrities. A-List to Playlist will premiere on August 30.

