Romance in the House Ep 1-2 Review: Ji Jin Hee’s sudden return rattles Kim Ji Soo and Son Na Eun’s lives; family show starts strong

Name: Romance in the House (가족X멜로 in Korean)

Premiere date: August 10, 2024

Cast: Ji Jin Hee, Kim Ji Soo, Son Na Eun, Choi Minho

Director: Kim Da Ye

Writer: Kim Young Yoon

Number of episodes: 12

Genre: Romance, comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix

Romance in the House plot

Watch the trailer here-

The plot of Romance in the House follows Byeon Moo Jin, who was married to Geum Ae Yeon and had a daughter, Byeon Mi Rae, and a son, Byun Hyun Jae, together. However, their relationship faced tremors as they suffered financially due to Byun Moo Jin’s inability to venture into any business he put his hands on successfully.

Eventually, his family got tired of all the losses and finally cut him off. Moreover, he and Geum Ae Yeon also went through a divorce, with both 5children under her care.

Ae Yeon faced the challenges of raising her two children alone. Now, her children, Mi Rae and Hyun Jae, are all grown up. Byeon Mi Rae is the pillar of support for her mother and also the breadwinner of the family who works at a supermarket. On the other hand, Byeon Hyun Jae is a college student and is unaware of the past involving his father.

One day, Moo Jin reappears in their lives as the owner of the villa building where they live. His feelings for his ex-wife reignite, and he hopes to reunite with her again. However, Mi Rae is strongly opposed to her father's idea. Unlike his sister, Hyun Jae supports his dad's attempt at reconciliation.

Romance in the House Ep 1-2 recap

The show starts with Byeon Mi Rae (Son Na Eun) working relentlessly at the mart trying to meet ends. Burdened by financial responsibilities, she often forgets to take care of herself, which results in collapsing at work due to exhaustion. That is when she meets Nam Tae Pyeong (Choi Min Ho), the security guard of the mart who comes to her rescue. However, their interaction remains brief as another problem falls upon Mi Rae when a unit of her apartment catches fire. Nevertheless, their apartment is safe and we are introduced to another character, Byeon Hyun Jae (Yoon San Ha), the youngest member of the family.

However, the landlord is found dead, which confuses the tenants regarding the inheritance. Three families whose contract termination is nearing are called by the manager of the apartment, who reveals that one of the units has to be emptied for the new landlord to stay. All of them are reluctant to move tries their best to convince the new owner to let them stay. In the midst of the uncertainty, the family realizes that it is the one year of Byun Moo Jin’s death and they prepare a small ceremony in the house itself.

Unexpectedly, Byeon Moo Jin (Ji Jin Hee) appears in the house and at his funeral ceremony itself which leaves everyone flabbergasted. He reveals that he is the new owner of the building and their landlord. After the short reunion, a flashback is shown which explains the reason for his absence from the family. After burdening the family multiple times with his bad financial decisions, Geum Ae Yeon (Kim Ji Soo) finally decides to divorce him and raise the two children on her own.

As Byeon Moo Jin prepares to move in next door, Byeon Mi Rae arrives and sternly informs him that the family will be moving out of the villa apartment. The house hunting begins but due to the rise of real estate prices, they find themselves in a loop of disappointment. However, another mystery comes forth when it is shown that Byeon Moo Jin met the previous landlord before the fire took place, raising suspicions that he might have been involved in the accident.

Later, Geum Ae Yeon and Byeon Moo Jin meet up as she wants answers from him. Their conversation soon turns into a quarrel and he finally says that the reason why he came back was to be back in his ex-wife’s life and kids. However, Byeon Mi Rae also arrives at the scene and shouts at her father to step away. Suddenly, a flying kick lands on Byeon Mo Jin’s face and it is none other than Nam Tae Pyeong who works at a taekwondo studio nearby. The incident becomes complicated even more and the episode ends on that note.



Romance in the House positives

The show's concept stands out with its original storyline. The return of a distant father into the family's life brings not only confusion but also deep emotional challenges. Additionally, the series effectively portrays the family's ongoing struggles to stay afloat. Alongside financial issues, Byeon Mi Rae's struggles with her love life are also highlighted, showcasing the full scope of her hardships.

Mi Rae’s tumultuous relationship with her father is also introduced which will gradually build on in the next episodes. On the other hand, the lingering development of romance between Byeon Moo Jin and Geum Ae Yeon is also something that fans can ardently look forward to. Including comedic elements in the storytelling process can be challenging yet the show has executed it efficiently.

Romance in the House negatives

The story, although interesting, consists of certain cliches, which can be hard to overlook at times. Nam Tae Pyeong and Byeon Mi Re’s ‘coinsidental’ meetings can be deemed as unrealistic to some extent and feel forced oftentimes rather than natural. Moreover, the mystery behind Byeon Moo Jin’s character is not explored enough, which can rather create frustration than curiosity among a few fans.

Romance in the House acting performance

Son Na Eun gives a strong performance from the start. She adequately showcases the character’s frustration, anger, and anxiety. While putting on a brave face, she works every single day and only lets her guard down when she is alone. Kim Ji Soo, known for her status as a legendary performer, naturally embodies her character from the get-go. From showcasing her character’s empathy to boldness, she certainly stands out among all.

Ji Jin Hee sweeps in the second episode and wins everyone’s hearts. The actor portrays his character as a stern individual with a rather goofy side to him which only jumps out in certain unexpected situations. With a strong enactment combined with his good looks, the audience would not be able to keep their eyes off him. Choi Minho on the other hand maintains a calm and collected demeanor at all times which is refreshing and necessary to the plot.

Romance in the House Ep 1-2 overall review

The K-drama kicks off with a bang, diving straight into the main plot without any filler. The relationships between the characters are skillfully portrayed, providing just enough context to spark curiosity among fans. With a cast of strong, distinct personalities, it will be thrilling to see how these relationships evolve as the story unfolds.