Yoon Kye Sang, Go Min Si’s The Frog: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

The Frog is an upcoming South Korean mystery crime thriller television series written by Son Ho Young and directed by Mo Wan Il. Starring Kim Yoon Seok, Yoon Kye Sang, Go Min Si, and Lee Jung Eun, the series explores how the arrival of a mysterious visitor disrupts the peaceful lives of ordinary people during the summer.

The Frog release date, time, where to watch and genre

The Frog is set to premiere worldwide on Friday, August 23, 2024, and will consist of eight episodes. The series, a mystery crime thriller, will be distributed internationally via Netflix, joining the platform’s roster of successful K-dramas like Squid Game and Bloodhounds. The upcoming series The Frog is a mystery crime thriller promising to showcase an interesting story.

The Frog plot

The Frog is a mystery thriller that intertwines the lives of two pension owners across different timelines. Gu Sang Jun (Yoon Kye Sang) operates a motel in the countryside during the summer of 2000, while Jeon Young Ha (Kim Yun Seok) runs a pension in a forest during the summer of 2021. When each man faces similar incidents, their contrasting decisions lead to unexpected developments, exploring how different choices can alter their fates.

Main cast and characters of The Frog

The Frog features a thrilling cast, including some familiar faces from earlier Netflix projects. Kim Yun Seok stars as Jeon Young Ha, who manages a lodge deep in the forest. Having left Seoul to honor his late wife’s wish, he now runs the lodge alone, surrounded by memories of her. His life takes a dramatic turn when an unexpected guest, Yu Seong A (Go Min Si), arrives, setting off a whirlwind of uncontrollable events.

Kim Yun Seok shared that his character, Jeon Young Ha, is in a state of constant internal conflict throughout the series. He explained that Yu Seong A persistently provokes Young Ha, creating a struggle between Seong A, who aims to awaken and dominate the darker aspects of Young Ha's nature, and Young Ha himself, who fights to resist these influences. Kim Yun Seok aimed to vividly convey this intense internal battle through his performance.

Yoon Kye Sang portrays Gu Sang Jun, the owner of a lakeside motel and the head of a family. Despite leading a diligent and orderly life, Gu Sang Jun faces the threat of losing everything when an unexpected guest arrives, disrupting his carefully maintained existence.

Yoon Kye Sang explained that his character, Gu Sang Jun, undergoes moments of profound shock that disrupt his otherwise diligent and loving life. He aimed to thoughtfully explore and portray the emotional gaps that emerge when someone who has always lived earnestly is suddenly overwhelmed by unexpected events and struggles to express their feelings naturally.

Go Min Si stars as Yu Seong A, the uninvited guest who disrupts Jeon Young Ha’s once serene life. Seong A becomes obsessed with Young Ha’s lodge, causing considerable upheaval and turmoil in his previously calm existence.

Go Min Si remarked that she felt a chill run through her body every time she read the script, describing the story's flow and the intensity of the character relationships as deeply compelling. She was completely absorbed by the narrative. Fans are eagerly anticipating her portrayal of a thriller antagonist in this role, marking her debut in such a challenging part.

Lee Jung Eun stars as Yun Bo Min, a former ace detective from the Violent Crimes Unit who now serves as a local police chief. Bo Min brings a distinctive intuition to her cases, adding a layer of tension and intrigue to the story.

Lee Jung Eun revealed that she was inspired by a documentary she once watched, where a detective emphasized the need to understand a criminal to catch them and spoke about the thrill of apprehending them. Drawing from this, she approached her role as Yun Bo Min with the belief that, beyond professional ethics, it is the intense 'desire to catch' that motivates her character.

