Vincenzo's Jeon Yeo Been to lead upcoming K-drama Our Movie alongside Namkoong Min; Report

Vincenzo’s Jeon Yeo Been who was last seen winning hearts with her moving performance in the K-drama A Time Called You is reportedly in talks to lead an upcoming romance titled Our Movie alongside My Dearest’s Namkoong Min.

On July 3, 2024, South Korean media outlet Sports Donga reported that the Vincenzo fame Jeon Yeo Been will be leading the upcoming tvN’s romance K-drama Our Movie (literal translation of the Korean title) alongside My Dearest’s Namkoong Min.

According to sources, Jeon Yeo Been has received the offer to lead Our Movie and is in the process of discussions. It was further added that the Vincenzo actress was positively considering the offer and is in the final stages of a decision. As of yet, no confirmations have been made through the actress’ agency.

Our Movie is being hailed by the Inspector Koo director Lee Jung Heum. The storyline follows the love story between a director and an actress who has been diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Jeon Yeo Been will be seen as the actress if she takes the role, who decides to become a lead in a film after her diagnosis. The rookie director of the film will be portrayed by Namkoong Min who is in a slump. He falls in love with Jeon Yeo Been through the filming.

Know Jeon Yeo Been

Jeon Yeo Been has been rising amongst the names of top South Korean actresses with her varied roles across movies and K-dramas.

She is known for her memorable roles in the films Night in Paradise, Cobweb, and After My Death.

She recently led the time travel and mystery K-drama A Time Called You where her performance was appraised a lot. Other noted K-dramas starring Jeon Yeo Been include Vincenzo, Glitch, Be Melodramatic, and Save Me.

Currently, Jeon Yeo Been is filming for her upcoming dark mystery film Dark Nuns alongside Song Hye Kyo and Lee Jin Wook.

In other news, her upcoming movie Harbin alongside Hyun Bin is set to have a world premiere at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival.

