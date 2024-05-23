A.C.E celebrates 7 years of debut: BTS' I Need You to Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved, top 7 covers by K-pop group

A.C.E is a multi-talented K-pop group who made their debut on May 23, 2017. The group rose to fame with their dance and song covers of both K-pop and international artists. Members include Junhee, Donghun, Wow, Byeongkwan, and Chan. They are known for their powerful performances and unique musical style. Their choreographies are intricate and their high-energy performance adds to the charm. As the group turns 7, here is a look at some of their best covers.

Best covers by A.C.E

1. BTS' I Need You and Dope

Even before their debut, A.C.E made a name for themselves as they covered BTS' dance during busking. As all A.C.E members are great dancers, they brought their own charm to the performance and the onlookers appreciated their dedication and powerful performance. Their energy was fire and it translated even on-screen as their BTS cover videos trended among K-pop fans raising anticipation for their debut.

2. Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi

This is a vocal cover by A.C.E in which they sing Lewis Capaldi's hit song Someone You Love. Once again this cover proves that the members are multi-talented as the vocalists Junhee, Donghun and Chan serenade the beautifully heartbreaking song. A.C.E is the king of cover songs and dances as they garner millions of viewers through their covers. Their Someone You Loved cover has garnered more views than some of their own music videos.

3. IU's Love Poem

The vocal team amazed once again as they covered IU's emotional song Love Poem. The song is a tear-jerker which tugs at the listeners' hearts. A.C.E successfully conveyed the message of the song while also displaying their amazing vocal range and talented singing skills.

4. BLACKPINK's Playing With Fire

A.C.E's cover of BLACKPINK's Playing With Fire was another cover which was trending on the internet when it came out. The group added their own flavor and style as they were accompanied by a live band as they sang the song. They maintained the song's original flavour while also adding their personalities.

5. Empty Space by James Arthur

James Arthur's Empty Space is an emotional song which A.C.E covered beautifully. Through this song, the group proved that even the rappers of the group are talented singers. All five members of the group sang this sentimental song together without missing a note.

6. TWICE's I Can't Stop Me

TWICE's I Can't Stop Me is one of their more recent covers. Not only did the group cover I Can't Stop Me but also other peppy songs like Fancy and What is Love? These covers were sung along with a live band and once more the whole team came together to sing these hit tracks by TWICE. Even the rappers Wow and Byungkwan pulled their weights as they took on the high notes.

7. H.O.T's We Are the Future

H.O.T.'s We Are The Future is a fun dance cover by the group. The dance might seem simple at first but involves a lot of dynamic steps which is as good as a cardio workout. This old hip-hop choreography to this classic K-pop song shows the group's talent and versatility.

