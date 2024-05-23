BTS’ SUGA drops captivating poster for upcoming Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Original; shares glimpses of OT7 tattoo and more

SUGA of BTS who is currently completing his military service has a bundle of surprises for fans with his upcoming merch from his world tour. The BTS rapper will be dropping his special photobook SUGA Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Original recording of the entire tour.

On May 23, before its release SUGA Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Original poster was released with captivating glimpses of the OT7 tattoo and concert pics.

SUGA unveils Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Original poster beckoning fans

SUGA of BTS has finally dropped the main poster for the highly awaited photo book of his memorable world tour. The poster for SUGA Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Original looks captivating and beckons viewers in anticipation for what lies ahead.

The poster depicts SUGA during the Agust D TOUR D-DAY on stage while he holds his make and is singing. Meanwhile, a more entrancing glimpse is of SUGA’s OT7 tattoo hinting at many behind the scenes of the tour in the upcoming photo book.

Have a closer look at SUGA Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Original poster here:

More about SUGA Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Original

SUGA Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Original is a special photo book that will be released on June 7, 2024, and will be available for buying on the Weverse shop. The pre-orders began on May 21 and are still going on.

The photo book will be a mesmerizing recollection of the mind-blowing tour undertaken by the BTS rapper before he enlisted. The SUGA Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Original will also feature special footage of behind-the-scenes and the tour’s finale in Seoul with performances from RM, Jimin, and Jungkook.

SUGA Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Original is meant to serve as a treasure chest full of memories that will take fans back to the captivating moment when SUGA was on tour. In other exciting news, it has been revealed that SUGA Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Original will feature a set of 28 unseen photocards, one for each concert of the tour. The photobook will have two versions: TOUR and Behind the Scenes, The FINAL in Seoul.

