‘KSJ1 is coming’: BTS fans react as actor Lee Jae Chang teases Jin’s upcoming solo album’s

On September 28, actor Lee Jae Chang shared a photo with the caption, "A photo taken during BTS Jin's music video filming." In the snap, he posed alongside two actresses and another actor, all dressed in stylish outfits. Although BTS' Jin wasn’t in the picture, the post generated significant buzz online.

Following this, fans couldn't help but speculate that BTS’ Jin's first solo album is on the way. Although the idol announced plans to release his first solo album by the end of this year, there have been no further updates.

Therefore, when actor Lee Jae Chang shared a Kakao story revealing his involvement in the music video shoot for Jin’s upcoming solo project, fans were thrilled. They welcomed the news about the idol's solo activities and are eagerly anticipating an official announcement.

Jin, who was discharged from the military in June, is set to release his highly anticipated solo album by the end of 2024. Over the past few months, the BTS member has been sharing numerous updates about the project.

During a recent livestream, he mentioned, "It’s been a while since we recorded the album. It’s September now. The recording wrapped up in early July, and I also completed the album jacket. The final work on the song, including mixing and mastering, is finished. I’ve completed a lot of what I can do. It takes time, but it will be out within this year."

In a playful post, the global superstar asked his fans for suggestions on YouTube content or TV programs he could appear on, ranging from mukbangs and talk shows to more physically challenging activities like building a house or cooking. Jin's lighthearted request quickly went viral, and within hours, some of South Korea’s most popular shows had sent out guest invitations.

Notably, The Return of Superman and The K-Star Next Door were among the first to extend warm invites to Jin. The Return of Superman, a beloved reality show featuring celebrity dads caring for their kids solo for 48 hours, posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) saying, "Uncle Seokjin? It’s really good, I’ll be waiting at Shudol,” hinting at how delightful it would be to see Jin with children on the show. Fans are already imagining the sweet chaos he could bring as a guest uncle, given his goofy personality.

Since his discharge from military service, Jin has been busily reconnecting with fans through RUN JIN and various guest appearances, but it looks like he’s eager for even more exciting adventures. Whether it’s building houses, cooking, or joining in on playful banter, fans can’t wait to see where Jin will make his next appearance!

