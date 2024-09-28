BTS' Jin recieves guest invitation from K-Star Next Door and Return of Superman after idol asks fans for variety show suggestions

BTS’ Jin recently sparked excitement among ARMY and entertainment fans alike after casually asking for variety show recommendations on Weverse. In a playful post, the global superstar sought suggestions from his fans for YouTube content or TV programs he could appear on, ranging from mukbangs, talk shows, and variety shows to more physically challenging activities like building a house or cooking. Jin's lighthearted request instantly went viral, and within hours, some of South Korea’s most popular shows had already sent out guest invitations.

Notably, The Return of Superman and The K-Star Next Door were among the first to extend a warm invitation to Jin. The Return of Superman, a beloved reality show where celebrity dads take care of their kids solo for 48 hours, posted a message on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Uncle Seokjin? It’s really good, I’ll be waiting at Shudol,” hinting at how adorable it would be to see Jin with children on the show. Fans are already imagining the sweet chaos that Jin, known for his goofy personality, could bring as a guest uncle.

Meanwhile, The K-Star Next Door, a talk show hosted by YouTuber Jonathan, also wasted no time. The show tweeted, "I saw that interview. It said Jin-nim doesn't mind going from a world star to a neighborhood star... How about singing a live song with Nathan on Neighborhood Star K while doing tiki-taka? I’ll do it properly.” With its humorous tone, the invitation perfectly matches Jin's fun-loving spirit.

Earlier that day, Jin had posted his Weverse message, asking fans for show suggestions with a comical disclaimer. "Seokjinnie is now very old, so I can’t appear on a lot of shows. But I’m a pro, so I don’t care if they’re difficult," Jin joked. He also made it clear that he preferred appearing on already-existing shows rather than creating new content since he’s already producing his own series, RUN JIN.

Since his discharge from military service, Jin has been busily reconnecting with fans through RUN JIN and various guest appearances, but it seems he’s ready for even more adventures. Whether it's building houses, cooking, or participating in light-hearted banter, fans are eagerly waiting to see where Jin will pop up next!

